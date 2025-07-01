New vehicle sales in South Africa continued to climb last month, continuing a positive trend for the first half of the year.
According to industry body Naamsa's automotive business council, sales hit 47,294 units in June, an 18.7% rise over June 2024 and reflecting a sustained recovery in consumer and fleet demand.
The passenger car segment saw the biggest gain with 32,570 units sold, a 21.7% increase over June 2024.
Light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses sold 12,129 units for a gain of 14.9% over the same month last year.
For the first half of the year, new vehicle sales are 13.6% higher than the corresponding period in 2024.
The growth is being driven by an influx of affordable imported models, while locally built cars are in decline. Between January and May 2025, new light vehicle imports by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increased by 25.6% and by the independent importers by 33.4% compared with 2024. However, domestic sales by the OEMs of locally manufactured models dropped 14% over the same period.
These were SA’s best selling brands as car sales continue to vroom in June
Image: Supplied
More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick
Naamsa said increased vehicle sales were underpinned by decreasing interest rates, a still benign inflation backdrop and improved credit access across the market. Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said trade-related uncertainty looms for South Africa’s car manufacturers with the 90-day reciprocal trade reprieve extended by the US scheduled to expire on July 9.
“While the reprieve did not explicitly apply to tariffs on automotive products, it forms part of the broader negotiation framework that will be critical in determining South Africa’s continued preferential access to the US market,” said Mabasa.
“As such, ongoing engagement and negotiation over automotive exports will be vital to protect the sector’s long-term trade position and export earnings. South Africa’s automotive industry has long relied on a thriving export engine to sustain production volumes and attract investment. However, the trade policy shifts, particularly from the US, pose a challenge to this model.”
Toyota continued its reign as South Africa’s most popular automotive brand in June:
