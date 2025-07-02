Stellantis may have to close factories due to the risk of hefty EU fines for not complying with CO2 emission targets, the head of the Franco-Italian carmaker for Europe said on Tuesday.
European car manufacturers have to sell more electric vehicles to cut CO2 emissions or risk penalties as part of the bloc's efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of climate change. The carmaker industry has successfully lobbied for more time to comply as fines will be based on 2025 to 2027 emissions rather than only in 2025.
Stellantis' Europe chief Jean-Philippe Imparato said the targets were unreachable for carmakers, and exposed his company to fines of up to €2.5bn (R51.95bn) within "two to three years".
Speaking at a conference in the lower house of parliament in Rome, he said without significant changes in the regulatory situation by the end of this year "we will have to make tough decisions".
This is because Stellantis would either have to double its electric vehicle sales, which is impossible, or cut the production of petrol and diesel vehicles, Imparato said, to improve the energy mix of its fleet in favour of electric.
"I have two solutions: either I push like hell [on electric] or I close down ICE [internal combustion engine vehicles]. And therefore I close down factories," he said, at one point mentioning the Italian van-making plant of Atessa.
Stellantis may close factories due to EU fines for carbon emissions
Image: Supplied
Stellantis may have to close factories due to the risk of hefty EU fines for not complying with CO2 emission targets, the head of the Franco-Italian carmaker for Europe said on Tuesday.
European car manufacturers have to sell more electric vehicles to cut CO2 emissions or risk penalties as part of the bloc's efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of climate change. The carmaker industry has successfully lobbied for more time to comply as fines will be based on 2025 to 2027 emissions rather than only in 2025.
Stellantis' Europe chief Jean-Philippe Imparato said the targets were unreachable for carmakers, and exposed his company to fines of up to €2.5bn (R51.95bn) within "two to three years".
Speaking at a conference in the lower house of parliament in Rome, he said without significant changes in the regulatory situation by the end of this year "we will have to make tough decisions".
This is because Stellantis would either have to double its electric vehicle sales, which is impossible, or cut the production of petrol and diesel vehicles, Imparato said, to improve the energy mix of its fleet in favour of electric.
"I have two solutions: either I push like hell [on electric] or I close down ICE [internal combustion engine vehicles]. And therefore I close down factories," he said, at one point mentioning the Italian van-making plant of Atessa.
READ MORE:
These were SA’s best selling brands as car sales continue to vroom in June
More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick
465 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic crackdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos