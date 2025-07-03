news

Bentley adds titanium Akrapovič exhaust option to Continental and Flying Spur

03 July 2025 - 13:45 By Motoring Staff
In Sport mode, valve-controlled silencers open under acceleration to produce a sharper engine note and crackles on overrun.
Image: Supplied

Bentley has teamed up with Slovenian performance brand Akrapovič to offer a new titanium sports exhaust system for its Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models.

Closely related to the version fitted to the Bentayga Speed, the lightweight exhaust shaves up to 10kg off the standard system and is made from titanium and high-performance alloys at Akrapovič’s in-house foundry.

Constructed from titanium and high-performance alloys, the exhaust system is closely related to the version recently introduced on the Bentayga Speed.
Image: Supplied

In Sport mode, valve-controlled silencers open under acceleration to produce a sharper engine note and crackles on overrun. Bentley says the sound evolves with engine load, moving from a deep V8 growl to a more high-frequency tone, all without sacrificing refinement.

Finished in matte titanium with quad tailpipes bearing Bentley and Akrapovič branding, the system is available as a cost option on new V8-powered Continental and Flying Spur models including both Hybrid and Speed variants. The carmaker said it can also be retrofitted to existing fourth-generation vehicles.

