Bentley adds titanium Akrapovič exhaust option to Continental and Flying Spur
Bentley has teamed up with Slovenian performance brand Akrapovič to offer a new titanium sports exhaust system for its Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models.
Closely related to the version fitted to the Bentayga Speed, the lightweight exhaust shaves up to 10kg off the standard system and is made from titanium and high-performance alloys at Akrapovič’s in-house foundry.
