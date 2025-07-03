news

Geely to hit UK roads with EX5 EV

03 July 2025 - 10:02 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Chinese carmaker Geely said on Wednesday it is launching its Geely brand in Britain and its first vehicle to go on sale will be the electric EX5 SUV in the fourth quarter.

The carmaker said the EX5, which is still undergoing “intensive development work” to meet British car buyers' standards, will be the first in a “diverse range of high-quality, accessible vehicles tailored for the UK”.

Geely joins a number of other Chinese brands that have already started sales in the UK, including BYD, Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo brands and Xpeng.

Britain is Europe's biggest market for electric vehicles (EVs) and, unlike the EU, has not imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars.

Geely has already announced plans to launch the EX5 in a number of markets outside China, including Australia, Brazil and Poland.

The company's Volvo Cars, Lotus and Polestar units already sell cars in Britain.

Last year, Geely global sales rose 34% to nearly 2.2-million vehicles.

