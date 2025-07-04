news

Stellantis recalls diesel cars over camshaft chain issue

04 July 2025 - 08:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis is recalling some diesel cars in Europe that were produced between October 2017 and January 2023 due to potential camshaft chain issues.
Stellantis is recalling some diesel cars in Europe that were produced between October 2017 and January 2023 due to potential camshaft chain issues.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis is recalling some diesel cars in Europe that were produced between October 2017 and January 2023 due to potential camshaft chain issues, it said on Thursday.

It said almost 930,000 vehicles in France were affected, but did not provide an overall figure for all of Europe. The company said 117,000 cars were affected in Belgium.

"Some 2017 to 2023 Peugeot, Citroen, Opel/Vauxhall, DS and Fiat vehicles equipped with the 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine may face premature wear of the camshaft chain, leading to abnormal noise and in the worst-case scenario to a breakage of the chain," Stellantis said.

It said it was unaware of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

"The rework consists of a software update and change of the oil, if needed. A special repairer application has been developed which can detect a possible problem with the chain by analysing the noise of the engine."

Stellantis was formed in early 2021 through the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler.

The 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine prompting the recall was developed before the merger by PSA, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS brands. Stellantis said Fiat cars were also affected by the recall.

"Under the enhanced policy, Stellantis will cover 100% of parts and labour costs for up to 10 years or 240,000km, subject to specific conditions", it added.

"The additional policy applies to eligible repairs carried out between January 1 2023 and June 30 2025, provided the vehicle's maintenance and diagnosis meet the guidelines recommended by the relevant brand."

READ MORE:

Future of cars is leasing, not owning, says Avis COO Tlhabi Ntlha

The car rental business now blends bespoke mobility solutions, a wider scope of products and information technology usage.
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Polestar to make new SUV in Europe from 2028

Polestar said on Thursday it would make its Polestar 7 SUV model at a Volvo Cars factory in Slovakia, as the EV maker shifts more production from ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Bentley adds titanium Akrapovič exhaust option to Continental and Flying Spur

Bentley has teamed up with Slovenian performance brand Akrapovič to offer a new titanium sports exhaust system for its Continental GT, Continental GT ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russell confident he’ll stay at Mercedes despite Verstappen rumours Motorsport
  2. WATCH | BMW M2 CS sets new Nürburgring lap record news
  3. Hamilton aims to break podium drought at Silverstone Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Lexus GX New Models
  5. Only 15 of China’s EV brands projected to stay viable by 2030: AlixPartners news

Latest Videos

Peñico: la nueva joya arqueológica de Caral
Lexus GX South African media launch