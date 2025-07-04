Stellantis recalls diesel cars over camshaft chain issue

Stellantis is recalling some diesel cars in Europe that were produced between October 2017 and January 2023 due to potential camshaft chain issues, it said on Thursday.
It said almost 930,000 vehicles in France were affected, but did not provide an overall figure for all of Europe. The company said 117,000 cars were affected in Belgium.
"Some 2017 to 2023 Peugeot, Citroen, Opel/Vauxhall, DS and Fiat vehicles equipped with the 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine may face premature wear of the camshaft chain, leading to abnormal noise and in the worst-case scenario to a breakage of the chain," Stellantis said.
It said it was unaware of accidents or injuries related to the issue.
"The rework consists of a software update and change of the oil, if needed. A special repairer application has been developed which can detect a possible problem with the chain by analysing the noise of the engine."
Stellantis was formed in early 2021 through the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler.
The 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine prompting the recall was developed before the merger by PSA, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS brands. Stellantis said Fiat cars were also affected by the recall.
"Under the enhanced policy, Stellantis will cover 100% of parts and labour costs for up to 10 years or 240,000km, subject to specific conditions", it added.
"The additional policy applies to eligible repairs carried out between January 1 2023 and June 30 2025, provided the vehicle's maintenance and diagnosis meet the guidelines recommended by the relevant brand."
