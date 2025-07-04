Volvo Cars has pushed back large scale production at its factory under construction in Slovakia to early 2027 from 2026 to optimise the Swedish carmaker's product launch timeline, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
The spokesperson said the decision was not made recently, but declined to comment on when it was taken.
The Gothenburg-based company, owned by China's Geely Holding, has not publicly stated which car will be produced at the plant in Kosice, but said on Tuesday it would be a next-generation Volvo model.
Earlier on Thursday, Polestar, also owned by Geely, said it would start producing its Polestar 7 SUV at the Kosice plant in 2028.
The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250,000 cars.
In April, shortly after returning as the CEO of Volvo Cars, Hakan Samuelsson said the carmaker was reviewing which cars it intended to produce at the factory, and it would prefer to also build cars for other Geely brands there, such as Polestar.
Sharing the plant would "be good for us because it's a cost that has to be carried with production volume in the factory", Samuelsson told analysts in April.
Samuelsson has made a number of big changes and cuts at the Swedish carmaker, including cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs, launching a cost-cutting programme and slowing down investments.
The Swede, who ran Volvo for more than a decade until 2022, has been clear he wants Volvo to become closer to the other Geely brands and use their supply chain to save costs.
Volvo pushes back large scale production at new Slovak plant to early 2027
Image: Supplied
Volvo Cars has pushed back large scale production at its factory under construction in Slovakia to early 2027 from 2026 to optimise the Swedish carmaker's product launch timeline, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
The spokesperson said the decision was not made recently, but declined to comment on when it was taken.
The Gothenburg-based company, owned by China's Geely Holding, has not publicly stated which car will be produced at the plant in Kosice, but said on Tuesday it would be a next-generation Volvo model.
Earlier on Thursday, Polestar, also owned by Geely, said it would start producing its Polestar 7 SUV at the Kosice plant in 2028.
The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250,000 cars.
In April, shortly after returning as the CEO of Volvo Cars, Hakan Samuelsson said the carmaker was reviewing which cars it intended to produce at the factory, and it would prefer to also build cars for other Geely brands there, such as Polestar.
Sharing the plant would "be good for us because it's a cost that has to be carried with production volume in the factory", Samuelsson told analysts in April.
Samuelsson has made a number of big changes and cuts at the Swedish carmaker, including cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs, launching a cost-cutting programme and slowing down investments.
The Swede, who ran Volvo for more than a decade until 2022, has been clear he wants Volvo to become closer to the other Geely brands and use their supply chain to save costs.
READ MORE:
Stellantis recalls diesel cars over camshaft chain issue
Geely to hit UK roads with EX5 EV
Xiaomi to consider selling cars outside China from 2027
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos