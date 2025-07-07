news

CATL to deepen collaboration with Geely

07 July 2025 - 08:42 By Reuters
Chinese energy battery giant CATL said it had agreed with carmaker Geely to deepen their cooperation in power battery technology and the supply chain.
Chinese energy battery giant CATL said it had agreed with carmaker Geely to deepen their cooperation in power battery technology and the supply chain.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Chinese energy battery giant CATL said on Friday it had agreed with carmaker Geely to deepen their cooperation in power battery technology and the supply chain, CATL said on its social media account.

