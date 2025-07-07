Chinese energy battery giant CATL said on Friday it had agreed with carmaker Geely to deepen their cooperation in power battery technology and the supply chain, CATL said on its social media account.
CATL to deepen collaboration with Geely
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
