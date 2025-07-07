Norris revels in emotional first home win

Lando Norris says winning his home British Grand Prix was everything he had dreamt of and everything he had wanted to achieve, apart from winning the Formula One championship.
The McLaren driver's fourth win of the season left him eight points behind Australian teammate and F1 leader Oscar Piastri but Sunday at Silverstone was less about the numbers and more about the emotions.
No tears were shed, he claimed, even when he stepped out of the car and embraced his mother.
“Apart from a championship, I think this is as good as it gets in feelings, in achievement, being proud — all of it,” he told 2009 champion and compatriot Jenson Button.
“This is where it started for me, watching you on TV many years ago. And now, thankfully, I've been able to have my go.
“The last few laps I was looking into the crowd. I was trying to take it all in, enjoy the moment because it might never happen again. I hope it does but these are memories I'll bring with me forever.”
Norris, whose fans had their own “Landostand” at Silverstone, said after winning in Monaco it was a boyhood dream come true but Silverstone was another level.
The roll-call of British greats is long and Norris added his name to a list that has Lewis Hamilton's inscribed a record nine times.
“When I get emotional, I don't cry, I just smile. It's pure happiness,” he said of his feelings on taking the chequered flag and the wobble in his voice that had suggested tears might be flowing.
“It's pure enjoyment of the moment that you're in,” he told reporters. “I wish I could cry because I think it looks better for pictures sometimes. But no, I just smile instead.
“I've joined a long list of incredible winners who have won here in the past. Most of them are Lewis. But to join him and, from a British side, to continue the reign of the British here is amazing.
“The last two laps, looking up at the fans and seeing them on their feet and cheering — these are moments no-one really gets, none of you guys get to witness. This is something I and few others, especially Brits, get to witness.
“It's a selfish moment but it's one of the most special, the most incredible.
“I'm not going say it's my best win, that's not true. But in what it means to win here at home, the want, the desire to do it in front of my own grandstand, my family, my friends, McLaren, makes it all more special.”
Norris revels in emotional first home win
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
