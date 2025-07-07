news

WATCH | Police nab robber in Muizenberg car chase

07 July 2025 - 19:52 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Gunshots and sirens were heard in the Cape Town suburb of Muizenberg on Monday afternoon as police apprehended a suspected robber attempting to flee in a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo. 

According to a report by CapeTownEtc, the incident unfolded at Sanderling Circle on Baden Powell Drive, opposite Sunrise Beach.

Video footage filmed from a nearby apartment balcony shows members of the South African Police Service surrounding the vehicle and arresting the suspect after it came to a stop, apparently due to extensive engine damage.

This is a developing story. 

READ MORE

Five things I learnt driving the Haval H7 2.0T Super Luxury DCT 4WD

There's much to like about Haval's adventure-ready SUV, writes Thomas Falkiner
Motoring
5 days ago

Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry

The South African motor industry boasts a wealth of young talent, driving the future of the sector. From communications professionals, to product ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops

A study by Lightstone Auto has found Engen has cemented its position as South Africa’s leading fuel station brand, according to Johannesburg ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Porsche previews Cayenne Electric with record-breaking run New Models
  2. WATCH | Police nab robber in Muizenberg car chase news
  3. REVIEW | 2025 Audi A3 soldiers on with minor revisions Reviews
  4. McLaren expect Piastri to turn Silverstone hurt to his advantage Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Territory Dark Edition provides extra swagger Reviews

Latest Videos

ANC urges Ramaphosa to act on Mkhwanazi's 'grave' allegations
ANC Secretary General briefs the media on Mkhwanazi's allegations