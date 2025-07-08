news

GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joint venture declared bankrupt

08 July 2025 - 14:58 By Reuters
GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a joint venture between Stellantis and China's Guangzhou Automobile Group, said on Tuesday it has been declared bankrupt.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

The joint venture posted images of a ruling issued by a court in China's Hunan province declaring the bankruptcy, with its announcement, in a social media post. 

