Joburg Creative Rides auction to feature rare eight‑cylinder classics

The Creative Rides winter auction is set to take place on Saturday at 11am at the company’s Bryanston showroom.
The auction will showcase a curated collection of 40 classic and collector cars, including two of South Africa's most iconic, home-grown cars: an original 1971 Ford Capri Perana V8 and a 1973 Chevrolet Firenza Can Am.
The Capri Perana was a local development by the legendary Basil Green, offering high-performance motoring thanks to a 5.0I V8 engine borrowed from a Mustang. The example on offer is BG No 126, complete with matching chassis stamps, widened Rostyle wheels and Green’s signature cooling modifications.
Also on offer is one of only 100 Chevrolet Firenza Can Ams, a period-specific rival to the Perana on the track and also powered by a V8 engine. The stocky coupes were developed by the late Basil van Rooyen, a local racing driver who entered the SA Formula One Grand Prix in 1968.
The example on auction has a correct chassis plate and signature features, including the aluminium rear wing and black-on-white paintwork, though it houses a 5.7l V8 motor instead of the original 5.0l .
Rounding off the Germany/SA classics is a 2010 Volkswagen Citi Golf Mk I LTD 003, the third car of the final 1,000-unit Citi Golf series with only 29km on the odometer. Cars No 001 and 002 reside in the VW Museum in Wolfsburg and the Autopavilion in Kariega, Gqeberha, leaving this as the only privately available example from the trio. There’s also a 2007 Golf R32 on offer.
Two-wheel classics include Honda CB1100R motorcycles — a 1981 RB model and a 1982 RC which were produced in small numbers of about 100 units for endurance racing homologation.
“The ingenuity of SA manufacturers during the 1970s and 1980s continues to amaze me. The cars and bikes were not only world-class for their time, but today they represent a unique blend of local heritage and global desirability,” said Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.
The auction will be streamed live for remote bidders. For registration, bidding information and full lot details, visit www.creativerides.co.za
