Rimac Nevera R sets new record for fastest EV

10 July 2025 - 13:08 By Motoring Staff
Independently verified by Dewesoft, the 1,571kW electric hypercar completed the feat in 25.79 seconds.
Independently verified by Dewesoft, the 1,571kW electric hypercar completed the feat in 25.79 seconds.
Image: Rimac

Croatia’s Rimac Nevera R has shattered the 0-400-0km/h record.

Independently verified by Dewesoft, the 1,571kW electric hypercar completed the feat in 25.79 seconds — 2.04 seconds quicker than the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut and 4.14 seconds faster than the standard Nevera.

Along the way, the Nevera R also beat all the original Nevera’s acceleration benchmarks:

  • hitting 100km/h in 1.72 seconds (-0.09 seconds);
  • reaching 200km/h in 3.95 seconds (-0.47 seconds); and
  • blasting past 300km/h in 7.89 seconds (-1.33 seconds).

It topped out at 431.45km/h, setting a new record for the fastest EV top speed.

Compared with the standard model, the re-engineered Nevera R features an enhanced aerodynamic package that increases downforce by 15% and aerodynamic efficiency by 10%. It also gains grippier Michelin Cup 2 tyres and recalibrated all-wheel torque vectoring.

Limited to just 40 units worldwide and priced from €2.3m (R47.8m), each Nevera R holds the distinction of being part of the most comprehensively record-breaking hypercar ever built.

