Croatia’s Rimac Nevera R has shattered the 0-400-0km/h record.
Independently verified by Dewesoft, the 1,571kW electric hypercar completed the feat in 25.79 seconds — 2.04 seconds quicker than the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut and 4.14 seconds faster than the standard Nevera.
Along the way, the Nevera R also beat all the original Nevera’s acceleration benchmarks:
- hitting 100km/h in 1.72 seconds (-0.09 seconds);
- reaching 200km/h in 3.95 seconds (-0.47 seconds); and
- blasting past 300km/h in 7.89 seconds (-1.33 seconds).
It topped out at 431.45km/h, setting a new record for the fastest EV top speed.
Rimac Nevera R sets new record for fastest EV
Image: Rimac
Compared with the standard model, the re-engineered Nevera R features an enhanced aerodynamic package that increases downforce by 15% and aerodynamic efficiency by 10%. It also gains grippier Michelin Cup 2 tyres and recalibrated all-wheel torque vectoring.
Limited to just 40 units worldwide and priced from €2.3m (R47.8m), each Nevera R holds the distinction of being part of the most comprehensively record-breaking hypercar ever built.
