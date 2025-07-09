news

Stellantis SA CEO Mike Whitfield reveals 2026 model, expansion plans

With nine brands to manage and an assembly plant to build, Whitfield’s team has a busy schedule ahead

10 July 2025 - 09:42
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Stellantis SA CEO Mike Whitfield, left, and marketing head Moeketsi Mapogo with the new Leapmotor C11 at the Media Connect event in Monte Casino, Fourways.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

Stellantis SA, the Midrand-based, local subsidiary of the megacorp headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, used its Media Connect week at Monte Casino, Fourways, to launch the new Opel Grandland and announce a raft of brand-specific future plans. 

The world’s fifth-largest automaker by global sales volumes looks after a substantial portfolio of 14 iconic brands including Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, DS, Lancia, Maserati and Vauxhall.

The local company, headed by former Nissan SA boss Mike Whitfield, is the merchant of the Opel, Peugeot, Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën and Jeep brands exclusively.

Whitfield took to the podium ahead of his team of brand managers to deliver the health status and future plans of the firm.

The CEO confirmed healthy growth for the company in tough trading conditions and commitment to a R3bn project to construct an assembly plant in the Coega special economic zone in Gqeberha. The plant will be used to build the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie by 2027.

Whitfield says industrialising South Africa is key to the group’s leadership plans in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, but he concedes that prevailing market conditions, including the Chinese car onslaught, have shifted trends, expectations and initial production targets.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the Coega IDZ in Gqeberha where Stellantis plans to build its assembly plant.
Image: SUPPLIED

With the objectives changed, this put into jeopardy the minimum volumes of 50,000 units per annum needed to qualify for benefits under South Africa's Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP) — an incentive programme in place to stimulate local production.

The experienced CEO says agility is needed, and now there’s consideration for adding two other models to build alongside the bakkie at the nascent factory; one being a new energy vehicle and a so-far unidentified nameplate.

Additionally, the company has set up a new department focusing on micro-mobility solutions for electric and conventional two, three and four-wheelers.

The new subsidiary exploring the last-mile travels is headed by former Nissan SA country manager Kabelo Rabotho.   

Reducing range complexity forms part of 2026 efficiencies, this while introducing fresher ranges and adding more brands to an already wide scope of products as per Whitfield’s confirmation that new energy subsidiary Leapmotor will enter the South African market in 2025.

Leapmotor

Leapmotor is a Chinese electric car start-up founded in 2015. Stellantis, with aims to bolster its fortunes in the global EV arena, formed a joint venture with Leapmotor International, holding a 51% controlling stake, and its Chinese partners 49%.

The majority of Leapmotor products have electric propulsion but some of the models, such as the C10 REEV, are range-extender hybrids fitted with a conventional engine that charges the battery on the move, and promising a driving range of up to 1,150km on a full tank and battery.

Stellantis subsidiary Leapmotor plans to sell Chinese-branded electric vehicles in new markets, including SA.
Image: SUPPLIED

Pro One

Whitfield also announced the establishment of the new Pro One brand in 2026. In a nutshell, globally, Stellantis is leveraging its commercial ranges into single units, and where South Africa is concerned French brand Peugeot will lead this charge with the Landtrek bakkie that recently gained updates of a bolder grille and other touches.

Commercial offerings from Fiat and Opel will cease to exist, making way for Peugeot-badged bakkies and panel vans, but how French brand Citroën will be affected by the launch of the new Pro One brand is not yet known.

The Peugeot Landtrek range will be built in SA and also headline the new Pro One commercial wing.
Image: SUPPLIED

Citroën

The Stellantis SA entry marque finally revealed the new Hola, a panel van based on the C3 crossover and competing in the flourishing new sector created after the demise of the half-ton bakkie market.

Powered by a 1.2l engine, it’s priced at R250,000. The rest of the C3 and C3 Aircross passenger ranges continue to offer value, with pricing targeted below the R400,000 mark. 

The new Citroen C3 Hola is a panel van debutant aimed at small enterprises.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

Opel

With the launch of the smarter-looking and new Opel Grandland GS at a price of R789,900, the German brand that recently added the sportier Opel Corsa Irmsher Edition will bolster 2026 offerings with the new Frontera, a slightly shorter, more value-orientated SUV positioned below the Grandland range-topper.

The sleek and practical new Opel Grandland has been launched in SA.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

Alfa Romeo

The sporting Italian brand that celebrated its 115-year anniversary recently is readying to launch the new Alfa Romeo Junior crossover this quarter.

The sexy new number debuts with a pair of Elettrica (electric) models ranging from 115kW to 206kW. The larger and more established Tonale will gain a new plug-in-hybrid derivative while the Giulia sedan and Stelvio ranges continue as normal.

The new Alfa Romeo Junior made an appearance at Monte Casino and is expected to hit dealer floors soon.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE

Jeep

Iconic lifestyle brand Jeep, which launched the rugged Wrangler with a downsized and turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder engine early in the year, gains a new, special, South African-made Gladiator bakkie derivative.

The company doesn’t share much information on the prospects, but adds that a hairier-chested, V6-powered Wrangler will also join the range, and that the Wrangler Rubicon 392 — the only model that comes fitted with a 6.4l Hemi V8 engine — is also being considered for introduction to South Africa.

Stellantis SA is considering the Hemi V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 for the local market.
Image: SUPPLIED

