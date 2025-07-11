The mechanism could be based on the value of exports out of the US market — more than $10bn (R179.53bn) in 2024 in BMW's case — rather than the number of exported vehicles, he said.
If both sides were to agree on such a mechanism, it could also benefit imports of car parts, according to people familiar with the matter.
“We have an important point because we are the largest car exporter in the US,” Zipse said, referring to the 225,000 cars it exported out of the country in 2024.
Hefty tariffs on car imports to the US have left European carmakers scrambling to respond while hoping for a deal to minimise their impact in talks between Washington and the European Commission.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Brussels had proposed a package of measures to ease the pressure, including export and investment credits and mutual reductions in existing tariff rates.
BMW CEO Zipse optimistic on 'manageable' US car tariff agreement
Image: Supplied
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said on Friday he is optimistic that the EU and the US will soon reach a “manageable” agreement on car import tariffs, potentially including a mechanism to offset imports with exports.
Zipse's comments come as Europe awaits a letter from the US administration under Donald Trump that could outline the framework of a trade deal and clarify tariff levels on European automotive exports.
Trump said on Thursday the EU could receive a letter on tariff rates by Friday.
“I'm optimistic that there will be a manageable outcome but we have to wait for the result,” Zipse told journalists at a company event in Munich on Friday.
He said a possible “netting mechanism” could be part of the deal, allowing exports from the US to offset imports. BMW stands to benefit from such an arrangement, as its largest production site is in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
BMW posts modest Q2 sales increase on growing demand in Europe
The mechanism could be based on the value of exports out of the US market — more than $10bn (R179.53bn) in 2024 in BMW's case — rather than the number of exported vehicles, he said.
If both sides were to agree on such a mechanism, it could also benefit imports of car parts, according to people familiar with the matter.
“We have an important point because we are the largest car exporter in the US,” Zipse said, referring to the 225,000 cars it exported out of the country in 2024.
Hefty tariffs on car imports to the US have left European carmakers scrambling to respond while hoping for a deal to minimise their impact in talks between Washington and the European Commission.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Brussels had proposed a package of measures to ease the pressure, including export and investment credits and mutual reductions in existing tariff rates.
READ MORE:
Tesla marks formal India entry with Mumbai launch event
Ford agrees to voluntary redundancies for troubled EV site in Cologne
Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles over fuel pump defect
Polestar’s quarterly EV sales jump as strength in Europe offsets US struggles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos