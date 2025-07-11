German carmaker BMW reported a modest increase in second quarter deliveries on Thursday as growing demand in Europe offset a slump in China, with the US market showing resilience.
From April to June, deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles increased by 0.4% year on year to 621,271 units, the company said.
BMW and Mini sales rose by 10.1% in Europe and 1.4% in the US, while sales in China fell by 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year, the carmaker said.
The US market growth in the quarter is a signal of resilience, given the ongoing tariff pressures and economic uncertainties in the region, said Pal Skirta, an analyst from Metzler Equities.
In contrast, peer Mercedes earlier reported a 14% sales drop for its cars unit in North America in the second quarter.
German carmakers are pushing for a deal with US President Donald Trump to replace a hefty 25% tariff on car and car part imports, from which BMW and Mercedes-Benz would benefit most as the two companies operate large factories in the US.
The analyst also pointed to "the strong performance of the Mini brand, which recorded growth across all regions" and should help alleviate market concerns surrounding the agency sales model recently introduced in some markets.
BMW posts modest Q2 sales increase on growing demand in Europe
Image: Leonhard Simon/Getty Images
