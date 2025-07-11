Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles over fuel pump defect

Ford is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the US due to a potential low pressure fuel pump failure which could cause an engine stall, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.
A faulty fuel pump can reduce fuel flow from the tank to the engine, causing an engine stall and increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said.
The auto safety authority received six consumer complaints alleging loss of power due to pump failure.
Before a fuel pump fails, drivers may notice poor engine performance, including misfiring, rough running, reduced power or a check engine light, the NHTSA said in a notice to dealers.
Failures are more likely when fuel levels are low or in hot weather, it added.
The recall affects some models of Lincoln Aviator, F-150 trucks and Mustang vehicles, among others. The NHTSA estimatest 10% of the potentially affected vehicles have the defect.
Ford is developing a remedy.
