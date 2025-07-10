news

Volvo Car South Africa appoints Grant Locke as new MD

He succeeds Tarcísio Triviño, who departs after a nine-month tenure

11 July 2025 - 10:22 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Grant Locke previously served as the Swedish carmaker’s global head of financial services.
Grant Locke previously served as the Swedish carmaker’s global head of financial services.
Image: SUPPLIED

Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) has appointed Grant Locke as MD effective July 1.

He succeeds Tarcísio Triviño, who led VCSA’s operations since October 2024.

Locke previously served as the Swedish carmaker’s global head of financial services. Before that he was head of commercial for Volvo’s mobility and financial services division. 

Locke brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in commercial business, with a focus on financial services. Before joining Volvo, he worked in SA’s financial services sector with OUTvest, an investment service platform developed within OUTsurance.

“We are pleased to welcome Grant to Volvo Car SA. His blend of commercial acumen and leadership in digital transformation will strengthen the business as we continue to accelerate our growth locally,” said Marishka Govender, CFO at VCSA.

Locke’s appointment comes shortly after Volvo announced it was reducing its local dealer footprint as part of a plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles.

“VCSA is entering the next phase of its network restructuring, focusing on strengthening its national dealer network by rebuilding service coverage for existing clients and establishing a robust distribution and service network nationwide,” said the company.

“This renewed approach underscores the brand’s commitment to providing South African customers with convenient access to first rate service and support.

“As Volvo continues to expand its electrified product portfolio, the investment in the local retail footprint forms a critical part of its long-term growth strategy in the country, balancing innovation and sustainability with a customer-centric approach.”

READ MORE:

Stellantis SA CEO Mike Whitfield reveals 2026 model, expansion plans

With nine brands to manage and an assembly plant to build, Mike Whitfield’s team has a busy schedule ahead
Motoring
1 day ago

Joburg Creative Rides auction to feature rare eight‑cylinder classics

The Creative Rides winter auction is set to take place on Saturday at 11am at the company’s Bryanston showroom.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Police nab robber in Muizenberg car chase

Gunshots and sirens were heard in the Cape Town suburb of Muizenberg on Monday afternoon as police apprehended a suspected robber attempting to flee ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford agrees to voluntary redundancies for troubled EV site in Cologne news
  2. Tesla marks formal India entry with Mumbai launch event news
  3. Driving drunk, speeding, no seatbelts: SA ranks worst for road safety South Africa
  4. Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer sizzles at Goodwood Festival of ... New Models
  5. POLL | Should repeat drunk drivers face automatic jail time? South Africa

Latest Videos

Chris Brown arrives at court in London over an alleged assault in a nightclub
Exposing Israel’s Gaza Plan | Daniel Levy