Chery denies improper subsidy declarations

14 July 2025 - 08:18 By Reuters
Chinese carmaker Chery on Saturday denied assertions it had improperly claimed government subsidies for environmentally friendly vehicles.
Chinese carmaker Chery on Saturday denied assertions it had improperly claimed government subsidies for environmentally friendly vehicles.

An audit by the ministry of industry and information technology disqualified declarations by Chery and BYD for a combined $53m (R951.3m) in government subsidies for thousands of vehicles sold in the five years to 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of the  improper claims.

Chery denied its declarations were improper. It said it had previously consulted the authorities about the challenges of missing receipts because the cars were sold more than five years ago and the government had advised the company to declare the cars for the ministry to determine if they should be qualified.

"Our company has truthfully reported to the authorities we did not collect certificates for end sales. There's no fraudulent act," Chery said.

The government's assertions do not include allegations of fraud.

EV maker BYD did not respond to requests for comment.

The audit, initiated earlier this year to verify subsidy applications over the five-year period, disqualified 21,725 vehicles for subsidies as it found discrepancies such as failure to submit required supporting documents or to meet the mandated mileage thresholds, according to the documents published by the ministry of industry and information technology in June.

Chery had 7,663 vehicles disqualified, 19 for mileage thresholds and 7,643 for not providing certificates.

The audit documents did not lay out penalties or mention reimbursement. The government has previously said carmakers will have to repay subsidies for vehicles found not to have met mileage requirements.

Chery said the audit covered declarations for subsidies that were not prepaid and thus carmakers did not need to repay.

