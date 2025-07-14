Shares in Germany's carmakers fell on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened a 30% tariff on EU imports from August 1, with no mention of special treatment for cars, which remain subject to a 27.5% duty.
Trump on Saturday said he planned to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU from August, increasing pressure on Brussels to scramble for a deal and avert a huge blow to the bloc's economy.
The 30% tariff applies “separate from all sectoral tariffs”, Trump wrote in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, implying the car tariffs that have been in effect since April would stand.
Shares in Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche were down 1.2% to 2% on Monday morning.
“The biggest problem with the tariff policy is the lack of a stable, predictable tariff framework,” said Pal Skirta, analyst at Metzler Equities.
“Without clear long-term rules, planning and operational management for highly globalised sectors — such as the automotive industry — become significantly more complex, let alone the additional financial burden imposed by the tariffs.”
Shares in German carmakers fall after Trump tariff announcement
Image: Reuters
Shares in Germany's carmakers fell on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened a 30% tariff on EU imports from August 1, with no mention of special treatment for cars, which remain subject to a 27.5% duty.
Trump on Saturday said he planned to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU from August, increasing pressure on Brussels to scramble for a deal and avert a huge blow to the bloc's economy.
The 30% tariff applies “separate from all sectoral tariffs”, Trump wrote in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, implying the car tariffs that have been in effect since April would stand.
Shares in Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche were down 1.2% to 2% on Monday morning.
“The biggest problem with the tariff policy is the lack of a stable, predictable tariff framework,” said Pal Skirta, analyst at Metzler Equities.
“Without clear long-term rules, planning and operational management for highly globalised sectors — such as the automotive industry — become significantly more complex, let alone the additional financial burden imposed by the tariffs.”
MORE:
SA auto exports to US plunge 87% on Trump tariff
Nissan to supply cars to Honda in US
Trump’s copper tariffs pile more metal misery on US car industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos