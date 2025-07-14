news

Shares in German carmakers fall after Trump tariff announcement

14 July 2025 - 12:45 By Reuters
Shares in Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche were down 1.2% to 2% on Monday morning.
Image: Reuters

Shares in Germany's carmakers fell on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened a 30% tariff on EU imports from August 1, with no mention of special treatment for cars, which remain subject to a 27.5% duty.

Trump on Saturday said he planned to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU from August, increasing pressure on Brussels to scramble for a deal and avert a huge blow to the bloc's economy.

The 30% tariff applies “separate from all sectoral tariffs”, Trump wrote in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, implying the car tariffs that have been in effect since April would stand.

“The biggest problem with the tariff policy is the lack of a stable, predictable tariff framework,” said Pal Skirta, analyst at Metzler Equities.

“Without clear long-term rules, planning and operational management for highly globalised sectors — such as the automotive industry — become significantly more complex, let alone the additional financial burden imposed by the tariffs.”

