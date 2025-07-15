news

Britain offers discounts on EVs to boost demand

15 July 2025 - 08:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The government will spend £650m on the discount scheme, which will be available from Wednesday to consumers after carmakers sign up for the scheme.
The government will spend £650m on the discount scheme, which will be available from Wednesday to consumers after carmakers sign up for the scheme.
Image: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

The British government will offer discounts worth up to £3,750 (R90,058) to buyers of electric cars priced at £37,000 (R888,574) or below, it said on Monday, under a new scheme that aims to better align consumer demand with net zero emissions targets.

The government will spend £650m (R15,610,101) on the discount scheme, which will be available from Wednesday to consumers after carmakers sign up for the scheme.

As part of a wider goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Britain wants to phase out sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. However, demand for electric cars has stalled, with consumers citing high upfront costs as the main barrier.

"This EV grant will not only allow people to keep more of their hard-earned money, it'll help our automotive sector seize one of the biggest opportunities of the 21st century," transport secretary Heidi Alexander said.

The scheme comes after calls from the automotive industry for EV incentive  as carmakers effectively need to sell more EVs every year to meet emissions targets or pay fines.

Britain scrapped a previous incentive scheme for electric vehicle purchases in 2022 as the then-Conservative government shifted focus to spending on expanding the public charging network.

A number of European countries including Norway, which has the highest percentage of electric cars in Europe, and France and Germany offer incentives for EV buyers, including subsidies and exemption from taxes.

The British government in April relaxed some EV sales targets for carmakers as the industry coped with new tariffs on sales to the US, its second largest market after the EU.

Ginny Buckley, CEO of advice website Electrifying.com, said nearly one in two electric models will be cheaper thanks to the "long overdue" incentives.

The government said the £650m funding for the Electric Car Grant will be available until 2028/29.

By contrast, carmakers had spent around £6.5bn (R156,044,980,000) on electric car discounts since the government's EV sales targets were introduced at the start of 2024, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders CEO Mike Hawes told reporters last month.

Hawes welcomed the new grant on Monday, saying it was a "clear signal" this was the time for drivers to switch to an electric car.

Shares in German carmakers fall after Trump tariff announcement

Shares in Germany's carmakers fell on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened a 30% tariff on EU imports from August 1, with no mention of ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Trump’s copper tariffs pile more metal misery on US car industry

US President Donald Trump's threat of a 50% tariff on copper imports is raising alarm in the US car sector as it could make it even harder for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chery denies improper subsidy declarations

Chinese carmaker Chery on Saturday denied assertions it had improperly claimed government subsidies for environmentally friendly vehicles.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volvo books $1bn impairment charge due to tariffs, launch delays news
  2. Tesla to sell Model Y cars in India, starting at $69,770 news
  3. Britain offers discounts on EVs to boost demand news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and GT 63 S are the perfect morning ... Motoring
  5. Women mix it with men in Berlin Formula E rookie test Motorsport

Latest Videos

LIVE: Australian PM Anthony Albanese meet Chinese President Xi Jinping & ...
Air India Crash: After Etihad, South Korea Orders Checking Of Boeing Fuel ...