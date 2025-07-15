Battery choices include 51kWh and 70kWh packs, with the latter offering a maximum claimed range of up to 501km.
Chery's iCaur EV brand to enter South Africa in 2026
Chery confirmed on Tuesday that its iCaur sub-brand will officially enter the South African market in the first quarter of 2026. This will make it the fifth brand under the Chery Group to arrive on local shores, joining Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour.
Founded in 2023, iCaur is targeting younger, tech-savvy buyers with a portfolio of rugged all-electric SUVs that promise genuine off-road capability.
Two models will be available:
03
Starting with the compact iCaur 03 crossover. It offers two EV powertrain options:
Battery choices include 51kWh and 70kWh packs, with the latter offering a maximum claimed range of up to 501km.
iCaur says the 03 will also be available as a range-extender electric vehicle (REEV), which adds the flexibility of an on-board petrol engine that charges the battery — ideal for longer trips or areas with limited charging infrastructure.
V23
Next in line is the iCaur V23, which stands out with a retro-inspired design the carmaker says draws influence from off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
The V23 will offer battery options ranging from 47kWh to 82kWh, depending on configuration, with driving ranges between 301km and 501km. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive model delivers 100kW and 180Nm, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version boasts 292kW and 455Nm — enough for 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.
This impressive performance is backed by solid off-road credentials: 210mm of ground clearance, a 600mm wading depth and approach/departure angles of 43º and 41º respectively.
Both models also offer vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing users to power camping gear, fridges or tools when venturing off the grid.
iCaur South Africa is finalising its retail network, with initial dealerships planned for major metropolitan hubs. The brand aims to establish a footprint of 15 dealerships by launch.
Further details will be announced closer to the local launch.
