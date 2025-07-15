news

GAC and JAC forecast record Q2 losses

Chinese car sector struggling with overcapacity and price war

15 July 2025 - 16:47 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
GAC expects its quarterly loss to widen to between CN¥1.1bn (R2.74bn) and CN¥1.9bn (R4.73bn) from CN¥731.6m (R1.82bn) in the first quarter, according to a stock filing on Friday.
GAC expects its quarterly loss to widen to between CN¥1.1bn (R2.74bn) and CN¥1.9bn (R4.73bn) from CN¥731.6m (R1.82bn) in the first quarter, according to a stock filing on Friday.
Image: GAC Motor

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and JAC Group expect to post their biggest ever second quarter losses next month as the state-owned Chinese carmakers struggle with competition at home and abroad.

China’s car sector is reeling from overcapacity and an extended price war, prompting regulators and industry executives to warn about risks to the sector's long-term viability.

State-owned carmakers are struggling more than private peers such as BYD, Geely and Great Wall Motor, with many teaming up with Huawei to launch new brands and develop new electric vehicles (EVs) to try to tap into the tech giant's technologies and brand halo.

GAC expects its quarterly loss to widen to between CN¥1.1bn (R2.74bn) and CN¥1.9bn (R4.73bn) from CN¥731.6m (R1.82bn) in the first quarter, according to a stock filing on Friday. That compares with a CN¥296m (R737.12m) profit in the second quarter of 2024.

An expected first-half loss of up to CN¥2.6bn (R6.47bn) would be GAC's biggest six-month loss since listing in 2010 and was attributed in part to its new EV and plug-in hybrid models failing to meet sales goals, as well as the price war.

GAC has shared in the losses of its Japanese partners, Honda and Toyota, which have ceded market share in China to local brands such as BYD. Sales of GAC's Aion- and Trumpchi-branded EV and plug-in hybrid cars have also weakened amid intense competition.

JAC Group's EV and plug-in sales slumped 35.1% to account for just 4.4% of its overall first-half sales.

The firm expects a net loss of CN¥457m (R1.13bn) in the second quarter, more than double its first quarter loss and compared with a CN¥195.3m (R486.31m) profit in the second quarter of last year, according to a stock filing on Monday.

Export-reliant JAC said its export business was in decline due to “an increasingly complex international situation and intensified competition in overseas car markets”.

JAC is still ramping up production capacity for its high-end EV project, the filing added.

The Maextro S800 electric sedan, co-developed with Huawei, went on sale at the end of May priced from CN¥708,000 (R1,762,986), making it the most expensive EV released under the Huawei-led automotive alliance and sales network.

Arcfox, the EV unit of Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC), said on Monday it expected a second-quarter loss of up to CN¥1.5bn (R3.73bn), narrower than in the same period last year. That would, however, extend a streak of quarterly losses stretching back to the start of 2020.

GAC, JAC and Arcfox are not due to report their first-half results until August 29, but Chinese companies sometimes voluntarily publish estimates in advance when significant changes are expected.

Major carmakers including BYD, Geely and Chery are yet to disclose forecasts before their earnings announcements.

MORE:

Refreshed Honda HR-V lands in Mzansi: pricing and specs

Honda South Africa has updated its HR-V with a number of exterior/interior upgrades, enhanced specification and a more attainable price tag.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Ferrari chair John Elkann settles inheritance tax dispute in Italy

Stellantis and Ferrari chair John Elkann and his siblings Lapo and Ginevra have settled a tax dispute in Italy over the inheritance of their ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Nissan confirms Oppama plant will stop production by March 2028

Nissan said on Tuesday it will stop producing vehicles at its Oppama plant in Japan by March 2028 and transfer operations to its factory in the ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW X3 Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover Electric gives a taste of things to come First Drives
  3. Refreshed Honda HR-V lands in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  4. Chery's iCaur EV brand to enter South Africa in 2026 news
  5. GAC and JAC forecast record Q2 losses news

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025