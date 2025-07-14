The six-cylinder 3.0l turbo diesel engine produces 257kW of power and a lusty 700Nm of torque, with drive sent to all four wheels via permanent all-wheel drive and a Terrain Response system with modes for Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock Crawl. With the air suspension raised to its maximum height, the Defender has 291mm of ground clearance.
Land Rover Defender Trophy revives iconic Camel Trophy competition
4x4 contest will have qualifiers in 74 countries, with final in Africa in October '26
Land Rover is reviving the iconic off-road competition that used to be known as the Camel Trophy and was held annually between 1980 and 2000.
The new Defender Trophy — now without tobacco sponsorship — will have teams competing in a series of driving, navigational and physical challenges in harsh environments. The global 4x4 competition will have national qualifiers in 74 countries with a final to be held in October 2026 in an as-yet-unnamed venue in Africa.
At the global final competitors will work with wildlife agency Tusk to drive conservation efforts. The location for the final will be revealed in August 2026.
The vehicle used in the competition is the recently announced Defender 110 D350 Trophy Edition which is on sale to the public as a more rugged version of Land Rover’s best-selling model range.
The Defender Trophy is painted in yellow similar to the iconic colour used in the original Camel Trophy (or optionally green) and rides on rugged all-terrain tyres with gloss black 20" alloy wheels. Trophy decals and badges set the special edition model apart along with a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch guards and a black front undershield.
Inside, the Defender Trophy Edition lays on tough luxury with ebony windsor leather seats and Trophy illuminated treadplates. The exposed cross car beam is finished in the same distinctive colour as the exterior and features laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding.
