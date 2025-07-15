Sweden-based Volvo Cars is booking a impairment charge of 11.4bn crowns (R21,418,740,000) in the second quarter related to its ES90 and upcoming EX90 models, due to tariffs and launch delays, it said on Monday.
The group, controlled by China's Geely Holding, said it is unable to profitably sell its Volvo ES90, which is built in China, in the US due to import tariffs, while profit margins for the same model are under pressure in Europe for the same reason.
"The charge primarily reflects adjustments in expected volumes and planned lifecycle profitability associated with the platform for the EX90 and ES90 cars," it said.
The impairment charge also reflects significant launch delays in the past and subsequent additional development costs, it said.
Out of the total amount, 4.0bn crowns (R7,433,900,000) is estimated to impact cost of sales and most of the remaining amount affects the R&D line in the financial reporting.
Volvo Cars, due to publish second-quarter results on July 17, said the effect on net income in the period will be 9.0bn crowns (R16,712,982,000).
Volvo books $1bn impairment charge due to tariffs, launch delays
