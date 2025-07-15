Why Asian carmakers are staying loyal to the US market despite trade friction

The US is Toyota's biggest market in terms of vehicles. It sold 2.3-million vehicles there in 2024, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than a fifth of its global total. As a source of revenue, North America was second only to Japan in the past financial year.
Hyundai's North American revenue was the highest in almost a decade last year. Kim Chang-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, estimated it generates about 60% of its profits from the US, thanks to higher vehicle prices.
Mocked in the US in the 1980s for its perceived shoddy quality, Hyundai doubled down there about a decade ago, especially after tensions between Beijing and Seoul and the rise of domestic EV makers saw it start to lose ground in China.
“After years of putting in effort, our brand is gaining recognition in the US,” one of the Hyundai insiders said. “So we will not take our hands off the US.”
The US has seen a surge in demand for hybrids as consumers have become more concerned about the battery range, price and charging hassles of EVs. Fuel-efficient models such as hybrids will be a key driver to gaining market share, said Morningstar analyst Vincent Sun. Toyota, Hyundai and Kia have particularly strong hybrid offerings.
So far, most legacy Asian carmakers have avoided raising prices in the US and stronger players are likely to continue to hold off doing so, despite lower profitability, analysts said. Instead, the focus will probably be on taking market share from lower margin rivals such as Nissan and Stellantis, analysts said.
“It will shape up like a game of chicken,” said Kim Sung-rae, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities. “Those who will hold up well will emerge as winners.”
Over time, tariffs could be a catalyst to help drive consolidation in the industry, or at least deepen existing tie-ups. Investors wonder if tariffs could push Nissan to revive merger talks with Honda that fell apart this year. Mazda, which is 5.1% owned by Toyota, and Subaru, which is 21% owned by Toyota, could become more reliant on the bigger company.
Why Asian carmakers are staying loyal to the US market despite trade friction
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Toyota and Hyundai may have a beef with US protectionism, but they have one thing in common with President Donald Trump: when it comes to global car markets, it's America first for Asia's legacy carmakers.
Trump's tariffs on imported cars have upended the outlook for the global industry, yet the US remains by far the most important market for Japan's Toyota, South Korea's Hyundai and Asian rivals including Honda and Nissan. North America accounts for at least 40% of the revenue at Toyota and Hyundai, filings show.
The market's importance is unlikely to change soon, industry insiders and analysts said, especially with China, now the world's biggest car market, dominated by home-grown electric vehicle (EV) makers such as BYD.
Those Asian legacy carmakers with more robust margins and a strong hybrid line-up — such as Toyota, Hyundai, Kia and to a lesser extent Honda — are more likely able to weather the US tariffs storm and potentially take market share from weaker players such as Nissan, analysts said.
“The environment we're in now is becoming increasingly harsh and uncertain, starting with US tariffs,” Mazda executive officer Noriyuki Takimura told reporters at an event in Tokyo last week. Mazda aims to strike a balance between “defensive” measures such as cost-cuts and “offensive” ones such as strengthening its product line-up, he said.
Two Hyundai insiders and two Japanese car executives separately told Reuters they had no intention of downsizing their US businesses in response to tariffs, even as they acknowledged the difficulties ahead. All four spoke on condition of anonymity.
Volvo books $1bn impairment charge due to tariffs, launch delays
The US is Toyota's biggest market in terms of vehicles. It sold 2.3-million vehicles there in 2024, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than a fifth of its global total. As a source of revenue, North America was second only to Japan in the past financial year.
Hyundai's North American revenue was the highest in almost a decade last year. Kim Chang-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, estimated it generates about 60% of its profits from the US, thanks to higher vehicle prices.
Mocked in the US in the 1980s for its perceived shoddy quality, Hyundai doubled down there about a decade ago, especially after tensions between Beijing and Seoul and the rise of domestic EV makers saw it start to lose ground in China.
“After years of putting in effort, our brand is gaining recognition in the US,” one of the Hyundai insiders said. “So we will not take our hands off the US.”
The US has seen a surge in demand for hybrids as consumers have become more concerned about the battery range, price and charging hassles of EVs. Fuel-efficient models such as hybrids will be a key driver to gaining market share, said Morningstar analyst Vincent Sun. Toyota, Hyundai and Kia have particularly strong hybrid offerings.
So far, most legacy Asian carmakers have avoided raising prices in the US and stronger players are likely to continue to hold off doing so, despite lower profitability, analysts said. Instead, the focus will probably be on taking market share from lower margin rivals such as Nissan and Stellantis, analysts said.
“It will shape up like a game of chicken,” said Kim Sung-rae, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities. “Those who will hold up well will emerge as winners.”
Over time, tariffs could be a catalyst to help drive consolidation in the industry, or at least deepen existing tie-ups. Investors wonder if tariffs could push Nissan to revive merger talks with Honda that fell apart this year. Mazda, which is 5.1% owned by Toyota, and Subaru, which is 21% owned by Toyota, could become more reliant on the bigger company.
Trump’s copper tariffs pile more metal misery on US car industry
While Hyundai and Kia have three US factories, they still import about two-thirds of the vehicles sold there. Toyota manufactured 1.3-million vehicles in the US last year, equal to 54% of the vehicles it sold there. Japanese carmakers have invested more than $66bn (R1.17-trillion) in US manufacturing since the 1980s, building about two dozen plants, according to the JAMA auto lobby group.
At a White House event attended by Trump in March, Hyundai announced a $21bn (R374.91bn) investment plan, including a new steel factory, and a plan to boost US production capacity to 1.2-million vehicles a year.
The tariffs are likely to encourage Japanese and South Korean carmakers to invest more into expanding production capacity and localising supply chains to protect their positions, said Justinas Liuima of research firm Euromonitor International.
They will also continue to benefit from one aspect of US protectionism: higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, which means they don't face the same Chinese competition in the US that they do in emerging Asian markets, Liuima said.
China ships few cars to the US, which imposed a 100% tariff on imported Chinese EVs under the previous administration of president Joe Biden.
One of the Japanese executives said it wasn't a matter of simply boosting US production, as high costs, especially labour, would also weigh on profitability. “It is really a game-changer,” Julie Boote, analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates in London, said about the potential longer-term tariff impact.
Some carmakers have held off giving guidance that takes into account tariffs for the full-year, meaning investors may be in store for a rude awakening as companies adjust forecasts as they report quarterly earnings, she said.
“There's lots of talk that it's already priced in. I don't think it is.”
READ MORE:
Tesla to sell Model Y cars in India, starting at $69,770
Britain offers discounts on EVs to boost demand
Shares in German carmakers fall after Trump tariff announcement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos