A Mazda RX-7 used in 'Tokyo Drift' just sold for mad money at auction

16 July 2025 - 11:36 By Motoring Staff
Image: Bonhams

A 1992 Mazda RX-7 FD used in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift has sold for £911,000 (R21.87m) at a recent Bonhams auction. This unique vehicle is believed to be one of only two surviving examples from the 2006 action film and was driven on screen by the character Han Lue, played by Sung Kang.

According to Bonhams, the RX-7 was used exclusively for close-up and static scenes, which means its exterior remains well preserved and in “generally excellent” condition.

Image: Supplied

Universal Studios commissioned the car’s build from Veilside, the renowned Japanese body-kit specialist. Company founder Hironao Yokomaku and his team fitted the RX-7 with their aggressive “Fortune” wide-body kit, which added more than 200mm to its width. Only the roof and tailgate from the original donor car remain.

The cabin features a mix of carbon fibre, aluminium, velour, vinyl and chrome trim.
Image: Bonhams

Adding to its provenance, the vehicle still bears several production markings from Universal Studios, including “#71 HANS” labels on the passenger door, engine bay and scuttle, as well as traces from camera mounts used during filming.

Before the auction, the RX-7 underwent a comprehensive overhaul that included a new clutch, brakes, coilover suspension and a Blitz Nur-Spec exhaust system. Its twin-rotor turbocharged engine was rebuilt by renowned rotary tuner RE-Amemiya and remains close to stock, producing about 208kW. The car is said to weigh just more than 1,050kg, with only about 8,000km driven since the rebuild.

Image: Bonhams

Inside, Veilside racing bucket seats with composite shells replace the originals. The cabin features a mix of carbon fibre, aluminium, velour, vinyl and chrome trim. An Alpine sound system with twin amplifiers and multiple speakers is installed and a polished NOS bottle (not yet connected) is mounted above the propshaft tunnel.

Though this RX-7 fetched a hefty sum, a Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 sold at auction in 2023 for $1,357,000 (R25m), setting a record price for a Skyline GT-R.

