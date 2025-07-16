news

NHTSA nominee seeks tight regulation of autonomous car technologies

16 July 2025 - 08:18 By Reuters
Waymo in May recalled 1,200 self-driving vehicles.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump's nominee to head the nation's auto safety regulator will argue on Wednesday that the agency must actively oversee self-driving vehicle technology, a potential sign of a tougher approach than some critics expected.

Jonathan Morrison, chief counsel of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the first Trump administration, will testify to the US Senate that autonomous vehicles offer potential benefits but also unique risks.

"The NHTSA cannot wait for problems to arise with such developing technologies, but must demonstrate strong leadership," Morrison said in written testimony seen by Reuters.

The comments suggested the NHTSA will continue to closely scrutinise self-driving vehicles. Some critics of the technology had expressed alarm over NHTSA staff cuts this year under a cost-cutting campaign led by Elon Musk, who was a close adviser to Trump and is CEO of self-driving carmaker Tesla.

The Musk-Trump alliance prompted some critics to speculate the NHTSA would go easy on self-driving vehicle developers. However, the relationship began to unravel in late May over Trump's spending plans, and the two are locked in a feud.

The NHTSA said last month it was seeking information from Tesla about social media videos of robotaxis and self-driving cars Tesla was testing in Austin, Texas. The videos were alleged to show one vehicle using the wrong lane and another speeding.

Since October, the NHTSA has been investigating 2.4-million Tesla vehicles with full self-driving technology after four reported collisions, including a 2023 fatal crash.

"The technical and policy challenges surrounding thee new technologies must be addressed," Morrison's testimony said.

"Failure to do so will result in products the public will not accept and the agency will not tolerate."

Other companies in the self-driving sector also were subjects of NHTSA investigations, including Alphabet's Waymo, which last year faced reports its robotaxis may have broken traffic laws. Waymo in May recalled 1,200 self-driving vehicles and the investigation remains open.

Regulatory scrutiny increased after 2023 when a pedestrian was seriously injured by a GM Cruise self-driving car.

The first recorded death of a pedestrian related to self-driving technology was in 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. 

