Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it will discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology programme and no longer launch a range of hydrogen-powered vehicles this year, as it sees no development of the market in the midterm.
The group said the decision was due to the limited availability of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, high capital requirements and the need for stronger purchase incentives for customers.
“The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of midterm economic sustainability,” Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO for enlarged Europe, said in a statement.
Imparato said the carmaker had to “make clear and responsible choices to ensure our competitiveness and meet the expectations of our customers with our electric and hybrid passenger and light commercial vehicles offensive”.
The group said it did not anticipate the adoption of hydrogen cell vans before the end of the decade.
Serial production of Stellantis' new Pro One range was scheduled to start in the summer in Hordain, France, and Gliwice, Poland.
The decision will not impact staffing at Stellantis production sites, the group said, adding that all research and development activities focused on hydrogen technology would be redirected to other projects.
Stellantis discontinues hydrogen fuel cell programme
The hydrogen market has no mid-term sustainability, says COO
Image: Supplied
Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it will discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology programme and no longer launch a range of hydrogen-powered vehicles this year, as it sees no development of the market in the midterm.
The group said the decision was due to the limited availability of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, high capital requirements and the need for stronger purchase incentives for customers.
“The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of midterm economic sustainability,” Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO for enlarged Europe, said in a statement.
Imparato said the carmaker had to “make clear and responsible choices to ensure our competitiveness and meet the expectations of our customers with our electric and hybrid passenger and light commercial vehicles offensive”.
The group said it did not anticipate the adoption of hydrogen cell vans before the end of the decade.
Serial production of Stellantis' new Pro One range was scheduled to start in the summer in Hordain, France, and Gliwice, Poland.
The decision will not impact staffing at Stellantis production sites, the group said, adding that all research and development activities focused on hydrogen technology would be redirected to other projects.
READ MORE:
GM outlines $4bn plan to expand production of petrol trucks and SUVs
NHTSA nominee seeks tight regulation of autonomous car technologies
GAC and JAC forecast record Q2 losses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos