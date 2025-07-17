news

China business group wants fair market access for Chinese EV brands in EU

17 July 2025 - 08:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
China and the EU are locked in a row over EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. Efforts are underway to replace the levies with minimum prices, but no concrete progress has been made.
China and the EU are locked in a row over EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. Efforts are underway to replace the levies with minimum prices, but no concrete progress has been made.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Chinese-funded carmakers should have fair and impartial market access to the EU, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) said on Wednesday, expressing concern the bloc might shift from its de-risk policy to China towards decoupling.

The remarks came after meetings between a CCCEU auto working group with EU trade officials in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement from the CCCEU.

China and the EU are locked in a row over EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. Efforts are underway to replace the levies with minimum prices, but no concrete progress has been made.

"The industry is closely following the progress of the 'minimum price commitment' negotiations and looks forward to positive outcomes," the CCCEU said.

Representatives from six Chinese companies including NIO, XPeng, Xiaomi, EVE Energy and Gotion High-Tech, attended the meetings in Brussels.

The working group also expressed concern that global trade tensions might affect the stability of the EU market or prompt a shift in EU policy towards China.

In particular, it noted concerns that the EU's "de-risk" policy of reducing over reliance on China in certain areas might shift to a potentially more damaging decoupling.

READ MORE:

China vows to regulate ‘irrational’ competition in EV industry

China's cabinet on Wednesday pledged to regulate what it called "irrational" competition in the country's electric vehicle industry, vowing to ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Volvo will start building its XC60 in the US next year

The shift highlights the carmaker's exposure to US President Donald Trump's car tariffs as it imports most of its hybrid and electric models from ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Stellantis discontinues hydrogen fuel cell programme

Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it will discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology programme and no longer launch a range of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chery's iCaur EV brand to enter South Africa in 2026

This will make it the fifth brand under the Chery Group to arrive on local shores, joining Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction news
  2. Blue Bird returns to Welsh beach 100 years on from record run news
  3. WATCH | Fujairah highway has musical rumble strips that play Beethoven’s ‘Ode ... news
  4. Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Defender Dakar D7X-R leaps closer to final competition spec Motorsport

Latest Videos

"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT
SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas and a feast of films at Durban ...