Electric car sales in Germany reached a record high in the first half of the year, accounting for nearly one in five new registrations, the German road traffic agency KBA said on Wednesday as demand picks up steam after years of slow growth.
EV sales in Europe have risen significantly so far this year despite total car sales falling, with Germany among the fastest -growing markets, according to the European Automobile Manufacturer's Association.
Growing interest in electric cars in Europe, the world's second-biggest EV market, is largely due to new EU emission targets and the launch of cheaper electric models, according to experts.
EV sales in Germany reached 248,726 units in the first six months of 2025, the KBA said, up 35% compared with 184,125 units in the same period last year and beating the record set in 2023.
EVs made up 17.7% of newly registered vehicles in the first half of the year, said the KBA.
However, the total number of newly registered vehicles between January and June fell to 1.4-million units, down 4.7% compared with the same period last year.
EV sales surge to new high in Germany, official data shows
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
