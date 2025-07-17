Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction

Forty classic and collectible cars went under the hammer this past Saturday at Creative Rides’ Main Road showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg. With more than 200 enthusiasts in attendance and many more tuning in online, the event delivered an exciting atmosphere and some standout results.
Top billing went to a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster, which fetched R3.3m under the gavel of veteran auctioneer Joff van Reenen. Built for just one year, the 911 Speedster was revealed at the 1989 Frankfurt Motor Show and drew inspiration from the original 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster. Only 2,104 were made and the example sold on Saturday is one of just 139 units built in right-hand drive, making it more of a rarity.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
German engineering continued to lead the day’s big sales. A 2017 BMW M4 GTS (F82) hammered for R1.8m, followed by a 2021 BMW M2 CS, which achieved R1.7m.
But it wasn’t all Teutonic muscle. One of the auction’s surprise results came from the US: a 1969 Dodge Charger 440 RT, packing an 8.5l Chrysler Hemi V8 and a list of mechanical upgrades, roared its way to R2m.
Image: Supplied
South African classics also made a showing. A well-preserved 1972 Ford Fairmont GT sold for R900,000, while a matching-numbers Ford Capri Perana V8 went for R700,000.
One of the more curious entries was a South Africa-only Volkswagen Golf Mk I GT LTD, number 003 of just 1,000 made. With only 29km on the clock, it reached R550,000 under the hammer but didn’t meet its reserve.
