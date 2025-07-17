news

Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction

17 July 2025 - 16:01 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Built for just one year, the 911 Speedster was first revealed at the 1989 Frankfurt Motor Show and drew inspiration from the original 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster.
Built for just one year, the 911 Speedster was first revealed at the 1989 Frankfurt Motor Show and drew inspiration from the original 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster.
Image: Supplied

Forty classic and collectible cars went under the hammer this past Saturday at Creative Rides’ Main Road showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg. With more than 200 enthusiasts in attendance and many more tuning in online, the event delivered an exciting atmosphere and some standout results.

Top billing went to a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster, which fetched R3.3m under the gavel of veteran auctioneer Joff van Reenen. Built for just one year, the 911 Speedster was revealed at the 1989 Frankfurt Motor Show and drew inspiration from the original 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster. Only 2,104 were made and the example sold on Saturday is one of just 139 units built in right-hand drive, making it more of a rarity.

This 2021 BMW M2 CS sold for R1.7m.
This 2021 BMW M2 CS sold for R1.7m.
Image: Supplied

German engineering continued to lead the day’s big sales. A 2017 BMW M4 GTS (F82) hammered for R1.8m, followed by a 2021 BMW M2 CS, which achieved R1.7m.

But it wasn’t all Teutonic muscle. One of the auction’s surprise results came from the US: a 1969 Dodge Charger 440 RT, packing an 8.5l Chrysler Hemi V8 and a list of mechanical upgrades, roared its way to R2m.

This matching-numbers Ford Capri Perana V8 went for R700,000.
This matching-numbers Ford Capri Perana V8 went for R700,000.
Image: Supplied

South African classics also made a showing. A well-preserved 1972 Ford Fairmont GT sold for R900,000, while a matching-numbers Ford Capri Perana V8 went for R700,000.

One of the more curious entries was a South Africa-only Volkswagen Golf Mk I GT LTD, number 003 of just 1,000 made. With only 29km on the clock, it reached R550,000 under the hammer but didn’t meet its reserve.

MORE:

A Mazda RX-7 used in 'Tokyo Drift' just sold for mad money at auction

Universal Studios commissioned the car’s build from Veilside, the renowned Japanese body-kit specialist.
Motoring
1 day ago

Dua Lipa’s custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS hits the auction block

A one-off 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with livery configured by pop star Dua Lipa is going on auction in Germany.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mansour Ojjeh McLaren car collection could fetch $70m at auction

A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars that belonged to the Formula One team's late co-owner Mansour Ojjeh is being put up for sale, ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction news
  2. Blue Bird returns to Welsh beach 100 years on from record run news
  3. WATCH | Fujairah highway has musical rumble strips that play Beethoven’s ‘Ode ... news
  4. Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Defender Dakar D7X-R leaps closer to final competition spec Motorsport

Latest Videos

BARACK OBAMA on What It Takes to Raise Boys and How Michelle Made Parenting ...
"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT