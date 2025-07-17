news

Volvo Q2 operating profit slumps as tariffs take hold

17 July 2025 - 08:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sweden-based Volvo Cars is the first European carmaker to report in what is expected to be a gloomy reporting season. File photo.
Sweden-based Volvo Cars is the first European carmaker to report in what is expected to be a gloomy reporting season. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a steep fall in second-quarter adjusted operating profit on Thursday and said demand remains under pressure as tariffs hits.

Its quarterly operating profit excluding items affecting comparability fell to 2.9-billion Swedish crowns (R5.32bn) from 8-billion (R14.65bn) a year ago.

"Demand remains soft and volatile, impacted by weakening consumer confidence and the introduction of additional tariffs, which continue to pose challenges for the automotive sector," the company said in its earnings report.

Its gross margin, a metric investors and analysts are looking at closely to assess the impact of the tariffs, fell to 13.5% compared to 18.2% in the first quarter, adjusted for one-offs it fell to 17.7%

Volvo Cars is the first European carmaker to report in what is expected to be a gloomy reporting season as weak demand for EVs and growing competition from China hits at the same time as US tariffs mount.

READ MORE:

Volvo will start building its XC60 in the US next year

The shift highlights the carmaker's exposure to US President Donald Trump's car tariffs as it imports most of its hybrid and electric models from ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Stellantis discontinues hydrogen fuel cell programme

Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it will discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology programme and no longer launch a range of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

GM outlines $4bn plan to expand production of petrol trucks and SUVs

General Motors said on Tuesday it will move production of the Cadillac Escalade to a Michigan assembly plant while adding new capacity for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chery's iCaur EV brand to enter South Africa in 2026

This will make it the fifth brand under the Chery Group to arrive on local shores, joining Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour.
Motoring
2 days ago

Volvo Car South Africa appoints Grant Locke as new MD

He succeeds Tarcísio Triviño, who departs after a nine-month tenure
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction news
  2. Blue Bird returns to Welsh beach 100 years on from record run news
  3. WATCH | Fujairah highway has musical rumble strips that play Beethoven’s ‘Ode ... news
  4. Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Defender Dakar D7X-R leaps closer to final competition spec Motorsport

Latest Videos

"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT
SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas and a feast of films at Durban ...