news

Ultra-rare 1998 RUF CTR 2 Sport headed to Monterey auction

18 July 2025 - 12:25 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Unveiled in 1995, the CTR 2 was the second generation of RUF’s ultra-high performance line and the first road legal RUF model sold in the US.
Unveiled in 1995, the CTR 2 was the second generation of RUF’s ultra-high performance line and the first road legal RUF model sold in the US.
Image: Supplied

A sought-after 1998 RUF CTR 2 Sport is set to go under the hammer at the 2025 Monterey Jet Centre Auction on August 13—14. Offered by Broad Arrow Auctions, it’s expected to fetch between $3m (R53m) and $3.5m (R61.8m).

Unveiled in 1995, the CTR 2 was the second generation of RUF’s ultra-high performance line and the first road legal RUF model sold in the US. Built on the Porsche 993-generation 911 chassis, it featured a race-bred 3.6l twin-turbocharged air cooled flat-six engine inspired by the Group C Porsche 962. The powerplant delivered a mighty 432kW and 684Nm of torque.

Performance was fierce, with a 0—100km/h time of 3.6 seconds and an estimated top speed of 350km/h. Gear changes were handled by a specially reinforced six-speed manual transmission developed in-house by RUF to cope with the engine’s output.

Performance was fierce, with a 0–100km/h time of 3.6 seconds and an estimated top speed of 350km/h.
Performance was fierce, with a 0–100km/h time of 3.6 seconds and an estimated top speed of 350km/h.
Image: Supplied

Other standout features included the first use of carbon disc brakes on a production road car, an integrated roll cage and a bi-functional rear wing. The Sport variant pushed the envelope further with a track-focused evolution that offered reduced weight, increased power and enhanced grip thanks to a widened track. Of the 29 CTR 2s produced, only 14 were Sport versions — making it an exceptionally rare machine.

The 1998 CTR 2 Sport on offer at Monterey (chassis no W09BC0360WPR06007) was commissioned by Frank Beddor, patriarch of the Beddor family. It stands out among its rarefied peers as one of only four CTR 2 Sports specified with all-wheel drive.

Delivered in non-metallic black over a black leather interior, the car remained in the Beddor family until 2007, when it was sold to Richard Gundeck of New Jersey. After suffering minor damage during transport, it was sent back to the RUF factory in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, where it received several upgrades and cosmetic repairs. These included a full green leather interior that now wraps nearly every surface inside the car, as well as Bilstein PSS10 coilovers.

Delivered in non-metallic black over a black leather interior, the car remained in the Beddor family until 2007, when it was sold to Richard Gundeck of New Jersey.
Delivered in non-metallic black over a black leather interior, the car remained in the Beddor family until 2007, when it was sold to Richard Gundeck of New Jersey.
Image: Supplied

Offered with just 26,842km on the clock at the time of cataloguing and a fresh service from RUF North America in July 2025, this sought-after supercar exemplifies the dual nature of the CTR 2 Sport: brutal performance balanced by everyday usability.

“The RUF CTR 2 has quickly become one of the most sought-after supercars for today’s most active buyers,” said Broad Arrow Senior Car Specialist Alexander Weaver.

“It offers race-ready dynamics wrapped in grand tourer luxury — something that appeals to today’s younger collectors, with membership into what is perhaps one of the collector car market’s most exclusive clubs. We’re excited to continue our track record for selling the world’s most desirable RUF and modified Porsche models in Monterey, a venue where we set new benchmarks for the manufacturer last year.”

READ MORE:

A Mazda RX-7 used in 'Tokyo Drift' just sold for mad money at auction

Universal Studios commissioned the car’s build from Veilside, the renowned Japanese body-kit specialist.
Motoring
2 days ago

Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction

With more than 200 enthusiasts in attendance and many more tuning in online, the event delivered an exciting atmosphere and some standout results.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Dua Lipa’s custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS hits the auction block

A one-off 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with livery configured by pop star Dua Lipa is going on auction in Germany.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV drives the new LDV T60 Features
  2. REVIEW | Why the SA-built BMW X3 will stoke your sense of patriotism Reviews
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our MINI Countryman SE gains Thule gear Reviews
  4. Ultra-rare 1998 RUF CTR 2 Sport headed to Monterey auction news
  5. REVIEW | The Haval H7 is a ‘Big Dog’ families will love Reviews

Latest Videos

LDV road trip to Kruger
Ukraine launches major drone attack on Russian bombers • FRANCE 24 English