Alphabet's Waymo is expanding its service in Austin, Texas, to 233km² from 95km² earlier, the software giant's self-driving unit said on Thursday, seeking to protect its top position in the city from rivals such as Tesla.
Waymo, which has more than 100 vehicles on the Uber platform in Austin, will cover new neighborhoods such as Crestview, Windsor Park, Sunset Valley and Franklin Park, the company said.
After cautiously expanding its self-driving taxi services across the US for years, Waymo is largely seen as the frontrunner in the space. It has about 1,500 vehicles across San Francisco and other Bay Area cities, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta and others.
Rival Tesla is looking to catch up, having conducted a small trial last month of about a dozen of its Model Y SUVs in a limited area of Austin.
However, Tesla faces a steep challenge to commercialise the technology on a large scale and clear regulatory hurdles.
The automaker also does not use sensors such as radar and lidar like Waymo and most rivals. Instead, it depends solely on cameras and artificial intelligence.
"Austin remains one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and we are doing our part to grow with it," said Shweta Shrivastava, the senior director of product management at Waymo.
Earlier this week, Waymo's vehicles logged a milestone of 160-million kilometres driven without a human behind the wheel, doubling its mileage in about six months.
Waymo expands coverage in Texas as robotaxi competition heats up
Image: Waymo
Alphabet's Waymo is expanding its service in Austin, Texas, to 233km² from 95km² earlier, the software giant's self-driving unit said on Thursday, seeking to protect its top position in the city from rivals such as Tesla.
Waymo, which has more than 100 vehicles on the Uber platform in Austin, will cover new neighborhoods such as Crestview, Windsor Park, Sunset Valley and Franklin Park, the company said.
After cautiously expanding its self-driving taxi services across the US for years, Waymo is largely seen as the frontrunner in the space. It has about 1,500 vehicles across San Francisco and other Bay Area cities, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta and others.
Rival Tesla is looking to catch up, having conducted a small trial last month of about a dozen of its Model Y SUVs in a limited area of Austin.
However, Tesla faces a steep challenge to commercialise the technology on a large scale and clear regulatory hurdles.
The automaker also does not use sensors such as radar and lidar like Waymo and most rivals. Instead, it depends solely on cameras and artificial intelligence.
"Austin remains one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and we are doing our part to grow with it," said Shweta Shrivastava, the senior director of product management at Waymo.
Earlier this week, Waymo's vehicles logged a milestone of 160-million kilometres driven without a human behind the wheel, doubling its mileage in about six months.
READ MORE:
Tesla to expand robotaxi service to San Francisco soon, Musk says
Carmakers want US to move faster on self-driving car rules
NHTSA contacts Tesla on robotaxi issues seen in online videos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos