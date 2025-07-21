news

China auto industry group publication corrects report on ‘zero-mileage’ crackdown plans

21 July 2025 - 07:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The article, published on its official WeChat account, also said Chery and BYD were among companies planning to hold dealers accountable for violations, including licensing cars before they were sold.
The article, published on its official WeChat account, also said Chery and BYD were among companies planning to hold dealers accountable for violations, including licensing cars before they were sold.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A publication of China's top auto industry association said on Monday its report about China's industry ministry planning to ban the resale of cars within six months of their initial registration was "inaccurate", and it deleted that line from its story.

Auto Review, the official media outlet run by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said in a statement to Reuters that its article published on Saturday "contained inaccurate descriptions related to the ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) and other relevant authorities concerning zero-mileage used cars".

"The inaccuracies have since been deleted and corrected," it said.

The publication updated its story to read: "MIIT plans to regulate the zero-mileage used cars together with relevant departments and manage the issue from its source."

Auto Review had reported on Saturday that MIIT planned to ban the resale of new cars within six months after their registration as part of efforts to combat sales of  zero-mileage used cars.

It reported the China Automobile Dealers Association, another industry group, had separately proposed a code system for exports of used cars. On Monday, Auto Review also corrected the line in the article to say the group proposed to "set up a relevant mechanism", without elaboration.

The article, published on its official WeChat account, also said Chery and BYD were among companies planning to hold dealers accountable for violations, including licensing cars before they were sold. The portion of the article remained unchanged after the correction.

Zero-mileage used cars have emerged in China as a result of the uniquely cutthroat competition for sales in the world's largest car market, which is reeling from a brutal, years-long price war caused by chronic overcapacity.

The practice involves insuring a new vehicle before it is sold, allowing carmakers and their dealers to meet sales targets.

There have been several signs China's central government was preparing a crackdown, from a Communist Party newspaper condemning zero-mileage used cars last month to the country's cabinet pledging last Wednesday it would control "irrational" competition in the domestic electric vehicle industry.

READ MORE:

Ford dealers in South Africa commit nearly R1bn to facility upgrades

Ford dealers will invest nearly R1bn upgrading their facilities across South Africa over the next three years, according to Neale Hill, president of ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Waymo expands coverage in Texas as robotaxi competition heats up

Alphabet's Waymo is expanding its service in Austin, Texas, to 233km² from 95km² earlier, the software giant's self-driving unit said on Thursday, ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Volvo boss Samuelsson wants EU to cut ‘unnecessary’ car tariffs to defuse Trump threat

The CEO of Volvo Cars urged the EU to cut its 10% tariff on American-made cars, arguing European carmakers do not need protection from US ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TimesLIVE racer finishes second at rain-soaked East London circuit Motorsport
  2. Stellantis expects $2.7bn first-half loss as restructuring costs, US tariffs ... news
  3. Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb to thrill Mother City in October Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi SQ8 Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Entry-level VW T-Cross could be the pick of the range Reviews

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals