Entries open for 2025 L’Atelier Paris Concours d’Elegance Durban

21 July 2025 - 12:00 By Motoring Staff
A 1938 Mercedes-Benz 170 in Umhlanga's Chris Saunders Park.
A 1938 Mercedes-Benz 170 in Umhlanga's Chris Saunders Park.
Image: Supplied

Classic car owners across South Africa are invited to enter the 2025 L’Atelier Paris Concours d’Elegance Durban taking place on September 7 at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga Rocks. 

In its fourth year, the Durban event aims to match the standards of established international competitions such as the Villa d’ Este concours held at Lake Como, Italy, and the famous Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance in Monterey, California. 

“In 2024 I believe the dream I had of creating an event worthy of showcasing Durban to the world‑at‑large came to fruition,” said organiser John  Aritho. “We had entrants from Johannesburg and the Free State to complement the huge enthusiasm for classic cars in the KwaZulu‑Natal area.

“This year we are casting our classic car net to all parts of South Africa, and we plan to attract classics from all the major centres including Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Cape Town and towns and cities in the Western and Eastern Cape such as Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Port Elizabeth.”

Alan Grant's Triumph TR3 followed by Tim Abbot's Porsche 356A in the Newcastle area en route to Concours Durban 2024.
Alan Grant's Triumph TR3 followed by Tim Abbot's Porsche 356A in the Newcastle area en route to Concours Durban 2024.
Image: Supplied

Two‑day Johannesburg run

Stuart Grant, editor of Classic Car Africa and this year’s chief judge, has planned a two‑day Johannesburg‑to‑Durban route that follows many of the country’s classic motoring roads. Participants will travel via Standerton, Volksrust, Newcastle and Winterton before meandering through the KwaZulu‑Natal Midlands and joining the old Comrades Marathon route into Durban.

“The route forms part of the famous DJ Motorcycle commemorative run,” said Grant.

“It takes in some of the best classic car‑friendly roads in the country, where Durban Concours entrants can enjoy their machines to the fullest. Classic cars are not about speed, they are all about meandering, which appropriately is the name given to the Midlands part of our route. The overnight stop at Winterton will be a special treat.”

Chief Concours judge Stuart Grant is super-serious about his responsibilities at Concours Durban.
Chief Concours judge Stuart Grant is super-serious about his responsibilities at Concours Durban.
Image: Supplied

Concours history and judging

At the 2024 event, John Hatfield’s 1968 Lancia Flavia took overall honours, while Alan Grant’s 1958 Triumph TR3 finished second.

Aritho noted the importance of elegance in concours judging. 

“Though everyone refers to competitions such as ours as a Concours, the full term for such an event is a Concours d’ Elegance. This is why it was so appropriate that Hatfield’s Lancia Flavia was the overall 2024 winner because nothing symbolises automotive elegance like a Lancia.”

John Hatfield's 1967 Lancia Flavia.
John Hatfield's 1967 Lancia Flavia.
Image: Supplied

Setting and schedule

Chris Saunders Park’s lawns and water features will provide the backdrop for the show. Period fashion displays will return alongside cars ranging from pre‑war models to later classics. Aritho expects the timing to help draw visitors. 

“Last year everything I imagined about a world class event to showcase the natural beauty of the Durban area came together in embryo form. This year the aim is to again assist in making Durban the premier recreational centre in the country, and reinforce all its wonderful assets – warm weather all year round, warm beaches and no cold ocean currents spoiling the party. To top it all, this year’s event is scheduled for September 7, the first Sunday of Spring.”

Entries and information

Space is limited and owners can enter cars for judging or display only. Further details and entry forms are available at  www.concoursdurban.co.za.

