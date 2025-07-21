Classic car owners across South Africa are invited to enter the 2025 L’Atelier Paris Concours d’Elegance Durban taking place on September 7 at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga Rocks.
In its fourth year, the Durban event aims to match the standards of established international competitions such as the Villa d’ Este concours held at Lake Como, Italy, and the famous Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance in Monterey, California.
“In 2024 I believe the dream I had of creating an event worthy of showcasing Durban to the world‑at‑large came to fruition,” said organiser John Aritho. “We had entrants from Johannesburg and the Free State to complement the huge enthusiasm for classic cars in the KwaZulu‑Natal area.
“This year we are casting our classic car net to all parts of South Africa, and we plan to attract classics from all the major centres including Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Cape Town and towns and cities in the Western and Eastern Cape such as Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Port Elizabeth.”
Entries open for 2025 L’Atelier Paris Concours d’Elegance Durban
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Two‑day Johannesburg run
Stuart Grant, editor of Classic Car Africa and this year’s chief judge, has planned a two‑day Johannesburg‑to‑Durban route that follows many of the country’s classic motoring roads. Participants will travel via Standerton, Volksrust, Newcastle and Winterton before meandering through the KwaZulu‑Natal Midlands and joining the old Comrades Marathon route into Durban.
“The route forms part of the famous DJ Motorcycle commemorative run,” said Grant.
“It takes in some of the best classic car‑friendly roads in the country, where Durban Concours entrants can enjoy their machines to the fullest. Classic cars are not about speed, they are all about meandering, which appropriately is the name given to the Midlands part of our route. The overnight stop at Winterton will be a special treat.”
Image: Supplied
Concours history and judging
At the 2024 event, John Hatfield’s 1968 Lancia Flavia took overall honours, while Alan Grant’s 1958 Triumph TR3 finished second.
Aritho noted the importance of elegance in concours judging.
“Though everyone refers to competitions such as ours as a Concours, the full term for such an event is a Concours d’ Elegance. This is why it was so appropriate that Hatfield’s Lancia Flavia was the overall 2024 winner because nothing symbolises automotive elegance like a Lancia.”
Image: Supplied
Setting and schedule
Chris Saunders Park’s lawns and water features will provide the backdrop for the show. Period fashion displays will return alongside cars ranging from pre‑war models to later classics. Aritho expects the timing to help draw visitors.
“Last year everything I imagined about a world class event to showcase the natural beauty of the Durban area came together in embryo form. This year the aim is to again assist in making Durban the premier recreational centre in the country, and reinforce all its wonderful assets – warm weather all year round, warm beaches and no cold ocean currents spoiling the party. To top it all, this year’s event is scheduled for September 7, the first Sunday of Spring.”
Entries and information
Space is limited and owners can enter cars for judging or display only. Further details and entry forms are available at www.concoursdurban.co.za.
