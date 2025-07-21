news

Tesla’s new sales boss comes from IT, not the showroom

21 July 2025 - 08:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Demand for Tesla's cars in Europe and North America has dropped sharply.
Demand for Tesla's cars in Europe and North America has dropped sharply.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A relatively little-known information technology executive is running Tesla's sales team as the electric carmaker grapples with a drop in sales, according to people familiar with the matter.

Raj Jegannathan, a senior executive with a wide purview including several IT and data functions, recently took over the sales role, said the people familiar with the matter. Some inside Tesla have interpreted this to mean Jegannathan has assumed the role of Troy Jones, Tesla's top sales executive in North America until he departed earlier this month after 15 years with the company, said the people.

Jegannathan, who has recently grown closer to CEO Elon Musk, has no traditional sales experience, according to two people familiar with the matter and his LinkedIn profile. Reuters could not determine if it is an interim role.

Demand for Tesla's cars in Europe and North America has dropped sharply. Last quarter  its quarterly sales plunged 13% to the weakest in nearly three years due to a backlash against Musk's politics, Tesla's aging vehicle lineup and increased competition from rivals offering more affordable alternatives.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's share price, which has fallen 18% so far this year, rose 3% on Friday.

Jones, the latest in a string of high-level departures, managed the fallout as Musk's political affiliation with US President Trump prompted left-leaning consumers to shun Tesla. As Tesla's sales were dropping earlier this year, Jones implored managers to work on selling and pushed back against concerns over political headwinds related to Musk, according to a person who heard the comment.

Other key figures who recently left include Musk's confidant Omead Afshar, who was in charge of sales and manufacturing operations in North America and Europe. Jegannathan's expanded role has been interpreted as taking over Afshar's responsibilities too, some of the people said.

Milan Kovac, head of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot team, announced he was leaving in June. Other recent departures include top battery executive Vineet Mehta and software chief David Lau. Last year, Tesla faced a wave of high-level departures, including chief battery engineer Drew Baglino and global public policy head Rohan Patel.

Jegannathan has spent 13 years at Tesla in technology roles. He joined in 2012 as a senior staff engineer with responsibilities for internet traffic and cloud security, according to his LinkedIn page. More recently he has helped develop Tesla's data centre effort in Texas, two people familiar with the matter said.

His duties have expanded rapidly. Earlier this year, he became a vice president for IT/AI infrastructure, apps and information security, according to his LinkedIn page. In recent months he has taken over Tesla's vehicle-service operations, according to a person familiar with the matter and Jegannathan's comments on X.

Jegannathan was among the Tesla employees seconded to Twitter after Musk's takeover of the company in 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter and a media report.

READ MORE:

China auto industry group publication corrects report on ‘zero-mileage’ crackdown plans

A publication of China's top auto industry association said on Monday its report about China's industry ministry planning to ban the resale of cars ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

VW’s Kariega plant celebrates a strong year as the ‘Home of Polo’

Volkswagen Group Africa has celebrated one year since it became the German brand’s sole exporter of the Polo for left- and right-hand drive European ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Waymo expands coverage in Texas as robotaxi competition heats up

Alphabet's Waymo is expanding its service in Austin, Texas, to 233km² from 95km² earlier, the software giant's self-driving unit said on Thursday, ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Uber partners with Lucid, Nuro in $300m robotaxi investment

Uber will invest $300m (R5.34bn) in electric vehicle maker Lucid in a robotaxi deal that aims to start with one major US city late next year, the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TimesLIVE racer finishes second at rain-soaked East London circuit Motorsport
  2. Stellantis expects $2.7bn first-half loss as restructuring costs, US tariffs ... news
  3. Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb to thrill Mother City in October Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi SQ8 Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Entry-level VW T-Cross could be the pick of the range Reviews

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals