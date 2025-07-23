Shares of Japanese and South Korean carmakers surged on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Tokyo that sources said would include reducing a tariff on Japanese car imports to 15%, a move that stoked optimism about a similar deal for Seoul.
Shares of Toyota, the world's top carmaker by sales, jumped 13% while rival Honda advanced more than 9%. The lower tariff, from 25%, would ease the pain for Japan's most important industry in its most crucial market.
South Korean carmakers gained on hopes Seoul would clinch a similar deal. Hyundai Motor and Kia rose more than 6%.
The agreement with Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy and a pivotal US ally in Asia, is the most significant among several trade deals struck by the White House ahead of an August 1 deadline when higher levies are due to kick in.
While Trump did not give details on the car portion of the deal in a post on his Truth Social platform, industry and government officials briefed on the agreement said it lowers the tariff to 15% from 25% on cars, which account for more than a quarter of Japan's exports to the US.
However, it is unlikely to be all smooth sailing for Asian carmakers. Tariffs from Canada and Mexico remain in place at 25%. Mexico in particular is a key production hub for Japanese carmakers, including Nissan, and also home to a Kia factory. Nissan shares were up almost 9%.
Shares in Japanese, South Korean carmakers jump on Tokyo trade deal
Image: TSAM
Image: Supplied
News of Japan's trade deal is also likely to pile pressure on Seoul to come up with its own agreement ahead of the August 1 deadline.
Seoul is taking a close look at the US-Japan deal, South Korea's industry minister said. South Korea is a major competitor of Japan in areas such as cars and steel. It heads into high level trade with the US on Friday.
For Japan and South Korea, the car industry provides major exports and millions of manufacturing jobs and is a deep source of national pride.
Even with tariffs, the US remains by far the most important market for Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan and others. At Toyota and Hyundai alone, North America accounts for at least 40% of the revenue, filings show.
The US is Toyota's biggest market in terms of vehicles. It sold 2.3-million vehicles there in 2024, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than a fifth of its global total.
As a source of revenue, North America was second only to Japan in the past financial year. Hyundai's North American revenue was the highest in almost a decade last year.
