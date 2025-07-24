Ford issues safety recalls of Ranger and three other models in SA

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has issued safety recalls of four models this week: the EcoSport, Puma, Everest and Ranger.
Ford is contacting affected customers and advising them to contact a dealer to have the necessary repairs completed free of charge.
Customers may check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall here and enter their VIN number in the search bar, or phone 0860 011 022 / +2712 843 5824 (international callers).
RANGER AND EVEREST
There is a safety recall on certain Ford Ranger bakkie and Everest SUV models with 3.0l V6 engines, built between June 2022 and March 2025.
FMCSA has identified that in some of the affected vehicles, there is a possibility that the left-side camshaft sprocket may fracture, causing the engine to stall without warning, increasing the risk of an accident.
There are 1,050 vehicles affected in Southern Africa (South Africa — 995; Botswana — 17; Namibia — 34; Swaziland — 4).
PUMA
Certain Puma crossovers built between November 2021 and September 2024 have a fuel line that may rub against a bracket and develop a fuel leak over time. This potential issue may result in an engine stall or, in the presence of an ignition source, a fire. Owners may notice fuel odour, fuel leaking beneath the vehicle, or smoke from fuel on a hot surface.
There are 1,796 vehicles affected in Southern Africa (South Africa — 1,775; Botswana — 6; Namibia — 13; Swaziland — 2).
ECOSPORT
Certain Ford EcoSport models built between April 2021 and July 2022 may have front half shafts that were not fully inserted into the transmission during assembly, creating the potential for the half shaft to disengage from the transmission. If this happens there is a possibility of loss of engine power while driving. It may also result in a vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in Park without the park brake being applied. Both conditions increase the risk of an accident.
There are 2,872 vehicles affected in Southern Africa (South Africa — 2,806; Botswana — 25; Namibia — 41).
Ford issues safety recalls of Ranger and three other models in SA
Ranger, EcoSport, Puma and Everest customers advised to visit dealers
Image: Supplied
