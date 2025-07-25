South Korea's Kia said on Friday it suffered a hit of 786bn won (about R10.07bn) from US tariffs in the April to June period.
Kia, the world’s No3 carmaker with affiliate Hyundai Motor, said its operating profit slumped 24% to 2.76-trillion won (R35.39bn) in the second quarter from a year earlier.
Kia increased US sales by 5% as consumers brought forward car purchases due to concerns that US tariffs would lead to higher vehicle prices. It also had solid sales of its new Carnival hybrid SUV in the second quarter.
Kia shares were down 1.7%.
Kia takes $570m hit from US tariffs in second quarter
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
