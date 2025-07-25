The tests were conducted under Global NCAP’s latest protocols, which include assessments of frontal and side impacts, ESC performance, pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection — all essential for the highest scores.
“Nissan’s leap from a two to five-star safety rating for the Magnite is more than just an achievement — it’s a vital step towards safer cars and roads for everyone,” said Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of South Africa.
“This sends a strong message to the entire industry: investing in vehicle safety isn’t just good practice, it saves lives. The AA will continue to advocate for safer vehicles and empower consumers with trusted, transparent safety information.”
He added: “The association is very happy that Nissan South Africa’s best-selling passenger vehicle has attained the much sought after Global NCAP five-star rating and that Nissan has taken the safety of their South African customers to heart with the facelifted Magnite.”
Nissan Magnite earns five-star Global NCAP safety rating
Image: Supplied
The updated Nissan Magnite has become the first vehicle in South Africa to earn a five-star Global NCAP safety rating under the programme’s latest testing protocols. This represents a significant improvement from its earlier two-star rating.
Built in India, the Magnite was originally rated just two stars for both adult and child occupant protection, with only two airbags offered as standard. Since then, Nissan has introduced a series of safety enhancements to the model, including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), improved seat belt systems, pedestrian protection and three-point seat belts for all passengers.
After the upgrades, the vehicle was submitted for voluntary retesting and initially achieved a four-star rating. Nissan continued to refine the car and submitted it again for a second round of testing. This latest version secured five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants.
The tests were conducted under Global NCAP’s latest protocols, which include assessments of frontal and side impacts, ESC performance, pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection — all essential for the highest scores.
“Nissan’s leap from a two to five-star safety rating for the Magnite is more than just an achievement — it’s a vital step towards safer cars and roads for everyone,” said Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of South Africa.
“This sends a strong message to the entire industry: investing in vehicle safety isn’t just good practice, it saves lives. The AA will continue to advocate for safer vehicles and empower consumers with trusted, transparent safety information.”
He added: “The association is very happy that Nissan South Africa’s best-selling passenger vehicle has attained the much sought after Global NCAP five-star rating and that Nissan has taken the safety of their South African customers to heart with the facelifted Magnite.”
READ MORE
Toyota launches new online shop for parts and accessories
Salvador Caetano Auto signs deal with Chinese JMC brand in SA
South Africa launches its first vehicle emissions study in Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos