VW lowers earnings forecast as US vehicle tariffs hit Q2 margins

25 July 2025 - 08:20 By Reuters
Volkswagen and its peers are pressing European trade negotiators to strike a deal to replace a 25% tariff on their cars in place since April.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Getty Images

Volkswagen on Friday gave its first assessment of how US President Donald Trump's trade war with Europe is expected to impact its 2025 earnings after tariffs dealt a blow to the German auto giant's operating profit in the second quarter.

Europe's biggest carmaker expects an operating return on sales in the range of 4% to 5%, compared with a previously forecast 5.5-6.5% range, the company said, giving its long awaited assessment of the impact of tariffs on its business.

Full-year sales are expected to be level with the year before, versus a previously forecast rise of up to 5%.

Volkswagen reported an operating profit of €3.8bn (R78,677,067,972) in the quarter ended June 30, down 29% on the year before, citing tariffs, restructuring costs and higher sales of lower margin all-electric models.

Car sales data for June underpinned a broader slowdown in Europe's struggling auto sector, and showed Volkswagen among the laggards as the company undergoes a major overhaul to cut more than 35,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

