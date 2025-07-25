Volkswagen on Friday gave its first assessment of how US President Donald Trump's trade war with Europe is expected to impact its 2025 earnings after tariffs dealt a blow to the German auto giant's operating profit in the second quarter.
Europe's biggest carmaker expects an operating return on sales in the range of 4% to 5%, compared with a previously forecast 5.5-6.5% range, the company said, giving its long awaited assessment of the impact of tariffs on its business.
Full-year sales are expected to be level with the year before, versus a previously forecast rise of up to 5%.
Volkswagen and its peers are pressing European trade negotiators to strike a deal to replace a 25% tariff on their cars in place since April.
Volkswagen reported an operating profit of €3.8bn (R78,677,067,972) in the quarter ended June 30, down 29% on the year before, citing tariffs, restructuring costs and higher sales of lower margin all-electric models.
Car sales data for June underpinned a broader slowdown in Europe's struggling auto sector, and showed Volkswagen among the laggards as the company undergoes a major overhaul to cut more than 35,000 jobs by the end of the decade.
VW lowers earnings forecast as US vehicle tariffs hit Q2 margins
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Getty Images
Volkswagen on Friday gave its first assessment of how US President Donald Trump's trade war with Europe is expected to impact its 2025 earnings after tariffs dealt a blow to the German auto giant's operating profit in the second quarter.
Europe's biggest carmaker expects an operating return on sales in the range of 4% to 5%, compared with a previously forecast 5.5-6.5% range, the company said, giving its long awaited assessment of the impact of tariffs on its business.
Full-year sales are expected to be level with the year before, versus a previously forecast rise of up to 5%.
Volkswagen and its peers are pressing European trade negotiators to strike a deal to replace a 25% tariff on their cars in place since April.
Volkswagen reported an operating profit of €3.8bn (R78,677,067,972) in the quarter ended June 30, down 29% on the year before, citing tariffs, restructuring costs and higher sales of lower margin all-electric models.
Car sales data for June underpinned a broader slowdown in Europe's struggling auto sector, and showed Volkswagen among the laggards as the company undergoes a major overhaul to cut more than 35,000 jobs by the end of the decade.
Ford issues safety recalls of Ranger and three other models in SA
Isuzu considers electric D‑Max for SA, but CEO suggests hybrid is better fit
Musk warns of 'rough quarters' ahead as US EV tax credit ends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos