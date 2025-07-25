Volkswagen faced “major challenges” at the start of the year due to the unforeseen impact of US import tariffs, CEO Oliver Blume said on Friday, adding the company must intensify its cost-cutting efforts in response.
“We need to shift our cost efforts into high gear and accelerate implementation. We cannot assume the tariff situation is only temporary,” Blume told investors after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings and cut its full-year guidance.
VW's Blume says cost cuts must be accelerated in response to tariffs
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
