news

VW's Blume says cost cuts must be accelerated in response to tariffs

25 July 2025 - 10:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen faced 'major challenges' at the start of the year due to the unforeseen impact of US import tariffs, CEO Oliver Blume said on Friday.
Volkswagen faced 'major challenges' at the start of the year due to the unforeseen impact of US import tariffs, CEO Oliver Blume said on Friday.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen faced “major challenges” at the start of the year due to the unforeseen impact of US import tariffs, CEO Oliver Blume said on Friday, adding the company must intensify its cost-cutting efforts in response.

“We need to shift our cost efforts into high gear and accelerate implementation. We cannot assume the tariff situation is only temporary,” Blume told investors after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings and cut its full-year guidance.

MORE:

VW lowers earnings forecast as US vehicle tariffs hit Q2 margins

Volkswagen on Friday gave its first assessment of how US President Donald Trump's trade war with Europe is expected to impact its 2025 earnings after ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Kia takes $570m hit from US tariffs in second quarter

South Korea's Kia said on Friday it suffered a hit of 786bn won (about R10.07bn) from US tariffs in the April to June period.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Tesla faces difficult road ahead as it hopes robotaxis will offset declining sales

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk are walking an increasingly difficult tightrope as the company navigates declining electric vehicle sales and an ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nissan Magnite earns five-star Global NCAP safety rating news
  2. Tesla plans to launch Robotaxis in San Francisco this weekend news
  3. Piastri sets the pace in sole Belgian Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  4. Toyota launches new online shop for parts and accessories news
  5. Salvador Caetano Auto signs deal with Chinese JMC brand in SA Motoring

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84