Exotic Maserati MC12 Stradale heading to Monterey auction

28 July 2025 - 10:59 By Motoring Staff
The car is finished in Bianco Fuji pearlescent white with blue accents – a nod to the colours of the American Camoradi Scuderia that raced the Maserati Tipo 60/61 “Birdcage” in the early 1960s.
Image: Supplied

Broad Arrow Auctions has confirmed the final entries for its flagship Monterey Jet Center Auction taking place on August 13 and 14. 

Headlining the event is a 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale (chassis number 12095), one of only 50 road-going examples built to homologate Maserati’s FIA GT1 racing car. With just over 11,500km on its odometer, the car carries a pre-auction estimate of R85.6m to R98.1m.

The MC12 programme played a key role in re-establishing Maserati’s presence in international motorsport while also giving rise to one of the most collectible supercars of the modern era.

Chassis 12095 was completed in 2005, the final year of production, and is finished in Bianco Fuji pearlescent white with blue accents — a nod to the colours of the American Camoradi Scuderia that raced the Maserati Tipo 60/61 “Birdcage” in the early 1960s.

The exterior is paired with a Blu leather and BrighTex fabric interior.

Power comes from a 6.0l Tipo M144A V12 engine derived from the Ferrari Enzo.
Image: Supplied

Power comes from a 6.0l Tipo M144A V12 engine derived from the Ferrari Enzo. In Maserati tune, the naturally aspirated unit delivers 470kW at 7,500rpm and 652Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.

The example represents a rare opportunity to acquire a homologation special that bridges Maserati’s rich competition heritage with modern GT1-era performance.

Led by the MC12, Broad Arrow’s Monterey Jet Center Auction will feature 170 collector cars over two days, covering a wide range of eras and segments. From contemporary hypercars and race-bred machines to post-war classics and rising JDM icons, the catalogue reflects the diversity of today’s collector car market. Notable highlights include:

  • a 2008 Koenigsegg CCXR;
  • 2018 Bugatti Chiron;
  • 1991 Ferrari F40;
  • 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400;
  • 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition;
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Prototype “Stealth”;
  • 2011 Hennessey Venom GT;
  • 2022 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12;
  • 1980 BMW M1 Procar;
  • 1999 Chrysler Viper GTS-R Oreca Works;
  • 1999 Nissan Skyline CRS GT-R V-Spec by Nismo;
  • 1994 Honda NSX-R; and
  • a 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi.

 

