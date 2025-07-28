news

Tesla set to roll out human-driven chauffeur service in Bay Area

28 July 2025 - 08:56 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Last month Tesla launched a trial robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, using about a dozen Model Y SUVs.
Last month Tesla launched a trial robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, using about a dozen Model Y SUVs.
Image: @mooroobee/X

Tesla plans to offer a chauffeur-style service operated by human drivers to a limited number of people in the San Francisco Bay Area, a California regulator said on Friday, contrary to a media report that the EV maker would offer a robotaxi service.

Unlike Alphabet's Waymo unit, Tesla cannot operate its service using autonomous vehicles because the EV maker does not have the required permits and has not applied, according to a spokesperson for the California public utilities commission (CPUC). Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on an earnings call the company was "getting the regulatory permission to launch" robotaxis in several markets, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Business Insider reported on Friday the service would be a robotaxi operation with humans in the driver's seat who would be able to control the car.

Ashok Elluswamy, who leads Tesla's self-driving efforts, said on Tesla's Wednesday earnings call the company would launch a robotaxi service in the Bay Area "with the person in the driver's seat, just to expedite, while we wait for regulatory approval".

Last month, Tesla launched a trial robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, using about a dozen Model Y SUVs. Tesla invited a few passengers to use the service, where human safety monitors sat in the front passenger seat. Tesla's autonomous-driving software controlled the vehicle.

With the Bay Area service, Tesla "is not allowed to test or transport the public" in an autonomous vehicle, even one with a human safety driver, according to the CPUC spokesperson, who added Tesla can only transport people using a human driver in a "non-autonomous vehicle".

The spokesperson said Tesla told the CPUC on Thursday it plans to offer rides to "friends and family of employees" and "select members of the public" under a permit the company has that allows a human driver to transport passengers in a "traditional vehicle" for "charter services".

For the Bay Area service, Tesla may be able to use its full self-driving (Supervised) feature  which can perform many driving tasks but requires a human driver to pay attention and be ready to take over at all times.

The CPUC spokesperson did not respond to a question on whether Tesla could use the feature, but such technology does not require an autonomous vehicle permit in California because the human driver is expected to be in control at all times.

Companies need permits from the CPUC and the California department of motor vehicles (DMV) to test and deploy autonomous vehicles in the state. To date, Tesla only has a DMV permit to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver.

A DMV spokesperson said Tesla recently met with the agency but has not applied for additional permits that would be needed to collect fares or test without a safety driver.

The next step in the process for Tesla would be to apply for a CPUC licence for an autonomous vehicle to pick up passengers with a safety driver, according to a review of California's autonomous driving regulations. However, companies must first operate in a pilot phase in which they cannot charge customers.

Waymo, which offers autonomous ride-hailing in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, logged more than 13-million testing miles and secured seven different regulatory approvals in California over nine years before receiving the go-ahead to charge passengers for rides in driverless robotaxis in 2023.

READ MORE:

Renault designer Gilles Vidal moves back to Stellantis

Stellantis on Friday appointed Gilles Vidal, credited with overhauling Renault's line up, as head of design for its European brands at a time when ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Nissan Magnite earns five-star Global NCAP safety rating

The updated Nissan Magnite has become the first vehicle in South Africa to earn a five-star Global NCAP safety rating under the programme’s latest ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Salvador Caetano Auto signs deal with Chinese JMC brand in SA

The importer of GAC products has taken control of the Chinese commercial brand in SA
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 12 pupils injured after 'drunk' scholar transport driver crashes in Randburg South Africa
  2. Exotic Maserati MC12 Stradale heading to Monterey auction news
  3. Audi cuts forecast over US tariffs and restructuring costs news
  4. AMG teases new track-focused GT model to take on Porsche 911 GT3 RS Motoring
  5. EPA moves to repeal US vehicle emission standards by revoking greenhouse gas ... news

Latest Videos

Lusikisiki mass murder trial | 28 July 2025
BREAKING: 2 Killed In A Stampede At Barabanki’s Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple, ...