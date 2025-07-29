news

Cape Town police crack down on motorists not carrying licences

Safety and security MMC JP Smith says it is alarming how many people drive without valid licences

29 July 2025 - 11:22 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The City of Cape Town recorded 49,687 offences for traffic violations during recent checks at roadblocks.
The City of Cape Town recorded 49,687 offences for traffic violations during recent checks at roadblocks.
Image: Supplied

During an operation in the Cape Town CBD on July 25, traffic officers issued fines to 54 motorists unable to provide a driver’s licence. 

“It’s alarming to realise how many people are driving without valid licences or proof of a valid licence,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“It might seem of little consequence, but officers are duty-bound to enforce the law. We face huge challenges with unlicensed drivers who are a danger to themselves and others.

“Presentation of a driver’s licence card is the only way to prove you are behind the wheel legally. So let this serve as a reminder to us all to never leave home without your card — digital copies are not acceptable. If your card has been lost or stolen keep proof of the new application on hand in the event you are stopped.”

In the past week traffic officers recorded 49,687 offences for traffic violations, executed 1,845 warrants and impounded 239 public transport vehicles. The public emergency communication centre dispatched assistance to 41 vehicle and pedestrian accidents. 

MORE:

‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always been a part of his journey

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised BMW South Africa’s commitment to innovation, skills development, and inclusive economic growth during an event ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Armoured Mobility now offers bank financing for armoured vehicles in SA

Previously, a full upfront cash payment bought car armour, but a more flexible financing model has been introduced
Motoring
3 hours ago

Volkswagen South Africa tight-lipped over Amarok recall query

Volkswagen Group Africa cannot confirm if a recent safety recall for the Ford Ranger applies to its related Amarok.
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | We put the new Lamborghini Temerario through its paces at Estoril First Drives
  2. Cape Town police crack down on motorists not carrying licences news
  3. Helmut Marko says Max Verstappen is staying at Red Bull for 2026 Motorsport
  4. 20 pupils injured in scholar transport crash near West Park Cemetery South Africa
  5. Stellantis expects gradual recovery in second half and more ‘tough decisions’ news

Latest Videos

US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger
Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...