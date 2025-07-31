news

Bentley's Mulliner division expands personal commissioning options

31 July 2025 - 13:14 By Motoring Staff
Open-pore wood veneer options include richly figured woods such as Vavona (pictured) and Liquid Amber.
Image: Supplied

Bentley has broadened the scope of its Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide, offering a wider range of custom interior finishes for the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga.

A key highlight is the addition of new open-pore wood veneers, which feature a light matt lacquer said to use 90% less coating than traditional high-gloss finishes. This allows the natural grain and texture of the wood to remain visible and tactile. Veneer options include richly figured woods such as Vavona and Liquid Amber, the latter offering a more contemporary aesthetic.

For customers looking for a modern twist, Bentley now offers carbon fibre veneers in four new colours: Damson, Kingfisher Blue, Imperial Blue and Cumbrian Green. Alternatively, the brand’s Piano Gloss veneers can be colour-matched to more than 100 paint and leather shades across Bentley’s standard, extended and Mulliner-exclusive palettes.

Mulliner also offers the option of a hand-painted pinstripe along the fascia and door waist rails, which can be colour-matched to either the exterior paint or interior hide.

The front centre console receives similar treatment, with new pinstriped veneer options available in open-pore wood or painted finishes — in either a straight or chevron pattern. Bentley says the design is inspired by the teak decking seen on luxury yachts.

Another new addition is a technical finish called Wave. Made from metal, it features a pattern of interlaced ribbons that create a shimmering effect as light moves across it.

Audiophiles selecting the optional Bang & Olufsen for Bentley sound system can now choose from eight anodised speaker grille highlight colours, including new shades like Kingfisher, Pillar Box Red and Mandarin.

In a nod to classic Bentley design, the brand now also offers 18k gold ‘organ stop’ air vent controls with a finely knurled texture.

Finally, Mulliner has introduced the option of Tweed fabric for door inserts, available in five patterns: Cheltenham, Glen Plaid, Charcoal Herringbone, Sand Herringbone and Damson.

