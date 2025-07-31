news

Ford bolsters RAM partnership with 100 new Transits

31 July 2025 - 15:49 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest delivery brings RAM’s number of Ford vehicles in operation to 578, underlining the courier firm’s continued trust in the carmaker's commercial vehicle offering.
The latest delivery brings RAM’s number of Ford vehicles in operation to 578, underlining the courier firm’s continued trust in the carmaker's commercial vehicle offering.
Image: Supplied

Ford South Africa has strengthened its long-standing relationship with RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers by supplying an additional 100 new Transit vans to the company’s growing fleet.

The latest delivery brings RAM’s number of Ford vehicles in operation to 578, underlining the courier firm’s trust in the carmaker's commercial vehicle offering. Since the partnership began in 2004, RAM has taken delivery of more than 1,600 Ford vehicles.

The fleet handles demanding daily operations, often covering distances of up to 500km. One RAM Ford Ranger — a 2019 2.0 SiT XLT 4x4 — has passed the 500,000km mark. A further 51 vehicles in the fleet are more than a decade old and have each exceeded 300,000km.

RAM deploys its Transits mainly in urban areas, while Rangers are tasked with reaching more remote or challenging destinations. This vehicle mix allows the company to optimise its delivery routes in varying terrain.

“The strength of our relationship with RAM is built on trust in our products, in our after-sales support and in our ability to deliver consistent performance,” said Ryan Searle, director of sales operations at Ford South Africa.

“We’re proud to be the backbone of businesses such as RAM, who rely on the proven reliability and low cost of ownership our vehicles offer in high-demand environments. The Transit is designed to work hard while making life easier for the people who drive it every day.”

MORE:

WATCH | BMW M3 CS Touring claims new Nürburgring lap record

The BMW M3 CS Touring has become the fastest station wagon around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, with a time of 7:29.5 minutes.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, DS diesel models used emissions cheat software, Dutch court rules

Stellantis denied the accusations and said it was considering "appropriate next steps" to defend its interests.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Naacam Show to be held at Gqeberha automotive hub for first time

The biennial Naacam Show will be hosted in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first time.
Motoring
1 day ago

Jetour to launch more new models after strong start in SA

Vice-president Nic Campbell reflects on the Chinese brand’s first year in the country and what lies ahead.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen ends speculation, confirms Red Bull stay for next season Motorsport
  2. WATCH | BMW M3 CS Touring claims new Nürburgring lap record Motoring
  3. Clive Sutton gives Ford Mustang Dark Horse the giddy-up with 587kW New Models
  4. Bentley's Mulliner division expands personal commissioning options news
  5. Nissan and Dongfeng plan to set up China JV news

Latest Videos

Ukrainian parliament restores independence of anti-corruption agencies | DW News
Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court