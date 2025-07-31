news

Nissan and Dongfeng plan to set up China JV

31 July 2025 - 15:49 By Reuters
Nissan and Dongfeng announced plans to set up a joint venture in China's major southern city of Guangzhou, according to a local market regulator filing on Thursday.
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nissan and Dongfeng have announced plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in China's major southern city of Guangzhou, according to a local market regulator filing on Thursday.

The new JV to be 60% controlled by Nissan will focus on vehicle and car part exports. The market regulator in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality is seeking public comment on the JV until August 9.

