Nissan and Dongfeng have announced plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in China's major southern city of Guangzhou, according to a local market regulator filing on Thursday.
The new JV to be 60% controlled by Nissan will focus on vehicle and car part exports. The market regulator in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality is seeking public comment on the JV until August 9.
Nissan and Dongfeng plan to set up China JV
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nissan and Dongfeng have announced plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in China's major southern city of Guangzhou, according to a local market regulator filing on Thursday.
The new JV to be 60% controlled by Nissan will focus on vehicle and car part exports. The market regulator in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality is seeking public comment on the JV until August 9.
MORE:
Porsche and Aston Martin hike US prices to pass on cost of Trump tariffs
POLL | Is enough being done to address illegal street racing?
South Korea carmaker shares slip after US trade deal
Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, DS diesel models used emissions cheat software, Dutch court rules
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos