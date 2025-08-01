news

JLR boss Adrian Mardell is stepping down

01 August 2025 - 08:08 By Reuters
Adrian Mardell joined JLR in 1990 and became CEO in November 2022.
Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) chief Adrian Mardell will step down after more than three decades at the company, having said he wanted to retire after three years as CEO, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Thursday.

His successor will be announced in due course, the spokesperson added.

Mardell joined JLR in 1990, became CEO in November 2022 after a stint as CFO from June 2019 and spearheaded a major brand revamp at Jaguar.

During his tenure, the British luxury carmaker, a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Tata Motors, posted its highest profit in a decade, eliminated £5bn (R120,176,400,000) in debt and posted its strongest operational performance to date.

JLR in April paused exports of its British-made vehicles to the US for a month after President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all imported cars. It resumed exports in May.

The US, which accounts for nearly a quarter of JLR’s global sales, is a key market for its high margin Range Rover and Defender models.

JLR has no manufacturing presence in the US and its Range Rovers are built in Britain,  subject to a 10% levy, while its Defenders are assembled in Slovakia, which faces a 15% duty.

Jaguar has plants in Britain.

Mardell was among the guests at the opening of Trump's new golf course in Scotland on Monday, part of the US president's five-day visit to the UK.

